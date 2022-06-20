Bafana Bafana

Banyana superstar Kgatlana headlines squad for Africa Women Cup of Nations

Tashreeq Vardien
Banyana Banyana celebrating with the Aisha Buhari Cup (@Banyana_Banyana)
Banyana Banyana head coach Desiree Ellis has announced a strong squad of 26 players for next month's 2023 Africa Women Cup of Nations (Awcon).

The tournament, hosted by Morocco, will run for 21 days, with the the first official match taking place on Saturday, 2 July between the host nation and Burkina Faso at the Prince Moulay Abdellah Stadium.

Banyana, who were runners up in the 2018 edition, begin their campaign against current holders and Group C opponents Nigeria on Monday, 4 July at the Stade Moulay Hassan FUS.

Thereafter, matches against Burundi (7 July) and Botswana (10 July) will follow for Banyana.

The final will take place on 23 July, with the venue to be confirmed in due course.

Africa Women Cup of Nations teams: Group A-C

Group A: Burkina Faso, Morocco, Senegal, Uganda

Group B: Cameroon, Togo, Tunisia, Zambia

Group C: Botswana, Burundi, Nigeria, Banyana Banyana

Banyana Banyana Group C fixtures:

Monday, 4 July: Banyana Banyana v Nigeria - 22:00 (SA time)

Thursday, 7 July: Banyana Banyana v Burundi - 19:00 (SA time)

Sunday, 10 July: Banyana Banyana v Botswana - 22:00 (SA time)

Ellis has selected a mix of experience and youth with Janine van Wyk, Refiloe Jane, Jermaine Seopasenwe and star player Thembi Kgatlana all included in the squad.

This will be the 14th edition of the Awcon after the 2020 tournament was postponed due to the Covid-19 pandemic.

Banyana have surged their way to five finals since the debut of the competition in 1991 but remain without a title win.

Meanwhile, Nigeria have won the Awcon on 11 occasions and remain favourites to maintain their status as champions.

Banyana Banyana squad for 2022 Awcon:

Goalkeepers: Andile Dlamini (Mamelodi Sundowns), Kaylin Swart (JVW), Regirl Ngobeni (UWC) 

Defenders: Karabo Dhlamini (Mamelodi Sundowns), Lebohang Ramalepe (Dinamo Minsk), Janine Van Wyk (JVW), Bambanani Mbane (Mamelodi Sundowns), Bongeka Gamede (UWC), Noko Matlou (Eibar)

Midfielders: Refiloe Jane (AC Milan), Nomvula Kgoale (Parquesdesol), Linda Motlhalo (Djugardens), Thalea Smidt (Mamelodi Sundowns), Khosona Biyela (Sporting Gijon), Amogelang Motau (UWC), Robin Moodaly (JVW), Sibulele Holweni (UWC) 

Forwards: Jermaine Seopasenwe (Braga), Melinda Kgadiete (Mamelodi Sundowns), Xoxola Cesane (Mamelodi Sundowns), Nthabiseng Majiya (Richmond Ladies), Thembi Kgatlana (Atletico Madrid), Hildah Magaia (Sejong Sportstoto) 

Standby players: Kebotseng Moletsane, Tiisetso Makhubela, Thubelihle Shamse



