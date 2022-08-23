Banyana's bonus bonanza swells to R15 million after Ramaphosa's direct intervention

Banyana Banyana have been awarded an additional R9.2 million in performance bonuses for their WAFCON heroics following the direct intervention of President Cyril Ramaphosa.

This was revealed by sports minister Nathi Mthethwa after confirming his department's commitment to R5.8 million.

He also expressed hope that the contributions stimulate long-term investment in women's soccer.

Banyana Banyana's visit to Cyril Ramaphosa following their title-winning heroics at this year's Women's African Cup of Nations (WAFCON) was so endearing to him that the President has personally commissioned a R9.2 million bonus payout from national government to the squad.

Sports minister Nathi Mthethwa revealed the additional windfall during a media conference on Tuesday in confirming his own department's pledge of R5.8 million, made upon the side's arrival back from Morocco a few weeks ago.

Along with SAFA and other federations' contributions, Banyana's bonus pot has swelled to a combined R24 million.

"During the team's visit, President Ramaphosa highlighted the positive role played by women in uplifting society," said Mthethwa.



"He consequently instructed the whole of government to see more given to Banyana than we initially pledged. I realise he meant this arguably as more of a request, but no minister will resist something like that.

"The finance ministry knew this was really a directive, not a request. Along with the national treasury, we came together with a plan for implementation and I'm pleased to announce a R15 million payout from government.

"I'm also pleased to honour my commitment of R5.8 million in acknowledgement of the team's outstanding achievement. Various others have pledged to further contribute.



"No amount can capture our appreciation for their achievements."

The disbursement of the payments has already begun.

Mthethwa also expressed his hope that the private sector will follow suit, be it in terms of performance bonuses or continued future investment.

"I sincerely hope corporates will follow parties like SASOL to invest in women’s football," he said.

"My department is proud that much of our support of big sporting codes is ringfenced for women."

SAFA president Danny Jordaan noted that the groundswell of support for the national team has been "unprecedented".

"You have the president making a commitment of giving a bonus. National, provincial governments and federations have contributed," he said.

"The recognition is unprecedented."

Banyana head coach Desiree Ellis, almost self-deprecatingly, admitted she was left speechless.

"For the first time, I'm lost for words," she said.

"Government has set the bar for us all. I've told the players: this is the reward for all the hard work."



