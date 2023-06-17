Belligerent Bafana honour Clive Barker's memory with thunderous and deserved win against Morocco

At the FNB Stadium

Bafana Bafana rolled back the clock to beat Morocco 2-1 at a raucous FNB Stadium on Saturday evening.

Goals from Percy Tau and Zakhele Lepasa secured the win for Hugo Broos's side.

The game was played in front of a sizeable crowd that spurred the team on right until the end.

Bafana Bafana honoured Clive Barker's memory with a thunderous and memorable 2-1 win against Morocco at a rapturous FNB Stadium on Saturday evening.

South Africa's football cathedral was Barker's playground, with his big moments in the 2-0 African Cup of Nations final win against Tunisia in 1996 and the 1-0 win against the Republic of Congo a year later that secured SA's place at the 1998 World Cup coming at the ground.

Goals from Percy Tau in the fifth minute and a 48th-minute goal from Zakhele Lepasa secured the win, even though Hakim Ziyech responded for the visitors on the hour mark.

Lepasa celebrated his goal by mimicking Barker's touchline aeroplane run after the late Phil Masinga's lone goal.

Lepasa's and Masinga's goals shared one thing in common: They secured a win for Bafana as the FNB Stadium, fully covered and having seen the best and the worst of Bafana in recent years, felt like home for the national team once again.

Crowds have stayed away from Bafana games for a variety of reasons, but they've persisted in playing on the Highveld.

It paid off on Saturday as Bafana, despite a gulf in quality between them and the Atlas Lions, stayed in the moment, played what was in front of them and stayed in the game.

As academic as the game may have been, as both sides are qualified for next year's Afcon, there was nothing academic about how the sides went about the game.

They were ferocious, combative and tactically astute, but Bafana wanted it more and deserved it.

Bafana took a deserved lead in the fifth minute when Moroccan keeper El-Kajoui fumbled Tau's cross, with the ball bobbling into the net.

In the lead-up to the goal, Tau had forced a corner, from where the experienced Moroccan keeper simply took the floated ball for granted.

Tau's celebration was a shocked and muted one, while that of the crowd was initially belated, before it became an on-rush of noise when they realised the hosts had scored.

Where Morocco was clearly the better and classier side, not just from a names perspective, Bafana weren't in the mood to be shown up in front of the biggest post-Covid crowd they've played in front of.

As per the South African Football Association's communique on Whatsapp, there were 57 548 tickets that were issued or sold.

Whether all of the fans came through is a different story, but they came out in far better numbers than they've done in recent post-Covid-19 fixtures.

Interestingly, there also was a big crowd contingent clad in Moroccan colours, but they cheered Bafana on the field and were anything but hostile.

What Bafana did very well was to keep Morocco from doing anything constructive in their box for the better part of the game.

What Bafana also did very well was to absorb Morocco's midfield swarming and pressure, from where they'd catch them on the break.

In the 12th minute, from another break, Bafana should have doubled the lead. Lepasa hared down the right-hand side and put in an excellent cross, but El-Kajoui pulled off a superb save.

Themba Zwane, who for once brought his Mamelodi Sundowns best with him to the national team, something that made a real difference to Bafana's measured, yet highly effective attacking forays.

He had a 25th-minute chance that was blocked, but he seemed to be at the right places at the right time.

The same was applicable to debutant Bathusi Aubaas, who wasn't cowed by the class and quality of Morocco's midfield.

Bafana, though should have had a third goal in the 42nd minute, but Lepasa had his shot saved by El-Kajoui.

Bafana got out of the blocks fastest in the second half and were rewarded with a 48th-minute goal by Lepasa.

The on-loan SuperSport United striker latched onto a rebound from a Mihlali Mayambela shot that the unfortunate El-Kajoui couldn't gather after Tau threaded in a brilliant pass.

Lepasa then went up and gear and raced down the right-hand side, from where his shot was excellently saved by El-Kajoui in the 56th minute.

Bafana were punished four minutes later when Chelsea star Ziyech got in behind Innocent Mala and unleashed a tempestuous shot that fizzed past Ronwen Williams.

Bafana then fluffed two critical chances that would have taken the game away from the visitors, with Lepasa missing the first in the 65th minute.

Then, in the 82nd minute after doing well to dispossess Nayed Aguerd, Teboho Mokoena skied the ball over the bar with just El-Kajoui to beat.

Bafana, as is their wont, had nervy final moments, but Williams was redoubtable in goal as Bafana, for once, gave SA football fans a fuzzy feel-good moment they haven't experienced in years.