Bradley Grobler: 'I am knocking on the Bafana door, I want to be a part of the team'

Bradley Grobler (Getty Images)
SuperSport United striker Bradley Grobler is determined to contribute to the Bafana Bafana cause after earning a call-up to the national team.

The 32-year-old has scored three goals in six games for United so far this season and is aiming to get past the 20-goal mark.

On the international level Grobler believes he hasn't quite reached the heights he wanted to and is eager to grab his chances against Sao Tome and Principe in the 2022 Cameroon Africa Cup of Nations qualifiers.

"I feel that I have not done enough for my country, and it's something that I would like to improve on," Grobler said, according to Sowetan Live.

"It's a privilege to wear the national team jersey, and if I can be injury-free and play a lot of matches, then I stand a good chance to be a regular for Bafana.

"I am knocking on the Bafana door, and I want to be a part of the team and take it from there. I feel that I have unfinished business and would like to do more for my country."

United head coach Kaitano Tembo backed the experienced striker to enjoy another strong season, adding: "Bradley is that kind of player that even when he does not score goals for you, he always gives you more.

"He is fit, happy and wants to play as much as he can this season. I see a great season for him and expect him to score lots of goals."

