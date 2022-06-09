Brave but outclassed Bafana slip up against Morocco in Afcon qualifier

Morocco came back from a goal down to beat Bafana Bafana 2-1 in their 2023 African Cup of Nations qualifier at the Prince Moulay Abdellah Stadium in Rabat on Thursday.

Bafana scored first in their Group K encounter through Lyle Foster in the eighth minute, but goals from Youssef En-Nesyri in the 51st-minute and Ayoub El-Kaabi in the 87th-minute sealed the comeback from the hosts.

The Atlas Lions were the better side and deserved to win, while Bafana Bafana, who were tactically and technically deficient, were denied a point they didn't deserve.

It wasn't the France-type miss-match, but there was a difference in class, and it showed throughout the game in Rabat.

Morocco having more than 60 percent of the possession was indicative of their dominance of the game that they should have won.

However, Ronwen Williams's excellence kept Bafana's head above water in the first half and by extent, the game as he was an immovable object.

There wasn't much he could do to keep out En-Nesyri's header, but he had kept out two of the striker's excellent attempts in the first half.

Those chances came in the 16th and 17th-minutes when Williams's reflexes kept out En-Nesyri's header and left-footed shot.

That wasn't all.

He kept out Ilias Chair's shot in the 35th-minute while saving his best for last in the first half with his fine palming of an Hakim Ziyech chance.

All this helter-skelter attacking from the Atlas Lions was in response to a shock opener from Foster, who latched onto a superb Sphephelo Sithole pass.

The burly striker shrugged off Achraf Hakimi's weak tackle and bulleted a shot past Yassine Bounou. It stunned the red-clad crowd into silence.

However, they found their voice with wave after wave of attack, despite the futility of them at the hands of Williams.

What Morocco did well was to exploit Bafana's newly constituted midfield and defensive formations.

Lyle Lakay, Taariq Fielies, who was on debut, and Grant Kekana were playing together for the first time, and it showed.

The same was applicable for Goodman Mosele and Sithole, with the latter being on debut but not showing it.

Williams's dam wall finally broke in the 51st-minute when En-Nesyri nodded in Sofyan Amrabat's cross via a lay-off.

Morocco continued their dominance of the game, with South Africa's only real chance coming from Yusuf Maart's 77th-minute shot that blazed over the bar.

Amine Harit was problematic for Bafana's defence with his runs, but his real contribution was the cross that led to El-Kaabi's winner that originated from Maart losing the ball in midfield.



