Belgian Hugo Broos is the new Bafana Bafana head coach

The South African Football Association (SAFA) on Wednesday announced Belgian Hugo Broos as the new head coach of Bafana Bafana.



The 69-year-old former Belgian international becomes the 19th head coach of the senior men's national team after replacing Molefi Ntseki.



READ | Time is running out: Who will be the next Bafana Bafana coach?

It has been the most protracted of appointment processes - full of twists and turns - that started following Ntseki's sacking on 31 March.

It has taken SAFA 35 days to find a suitable replacement ahead of a crucial 2022 World Cup qualifying campaign.



Former head coach Carlos Queiroz emerged as the early favourite for the job before record goalscorer Benni McCarthy entered the fray as a late candidate and overwhelming fan favourite for the vacant post.

However in the last 48 hours, it was Broos who emerged as a dark horse after negotiations between the previous two names and SAFA broke down.



Broos, who had recent success in leading Cameroon to lift the 2017 Afcon title, will now be tasked with clinching a place at next year’s World Cup tournament for South Africa.

Hugo Broos fact-file:



Playing career - 1970 - 1988



Broos, a central defender enjoyed an eight year spell with the Belgian national team and represented the side during the 1986 World Cup in Mexico.



Where Belgium finished fourth, their highest finish in a World Cup tournament until the recent golden generation of the past eight years.



At club level he played his entire career at Anderlecht, where he spent a 13-year spell before moving to Club Brugge for the last five years of his playing career.



Managerial career - 1988 - present



The Belgian to date has enjoyed a journeyed managerial career that has spanned 33 years since 1988.



Broos managed Belgian giants Anderlecht where he coached players such as Manchester City legend Vincent Kompany, before moving on to Genk, who produced talents such as Kevin de Bruyne.



The Belgian notably led Cameroon against the odds to an unlikely Afcon title in 2017 where they defeated Mohamed Salah’s Egypt in the final.