SAFA president Danny Jordaan crushes noisy aspirants in landslide re-election win

Danny Jordaan will serve another term as president of SAFA after being re-elected on Saturday morning at the elective congress.

He won majority of the votes, ahead of fiery Ria Ledwaba and Solly Mohlabeng.

Jordaan was ruled into office in 2013.

Danny Jordaan has retained his position as the South African Football Association (SAFA) president, winning votes by a landslide ahead of candidates Ria Ledwaba and Solly Mohlabeng.



The 70-year-old will now serve a third term as SAFA head honcho, first taking over the reigns nearly nine years ago in 2013, succeeding Kirsten Nematandani.

"Dr Danny Jordaan retained his seat as South African Football Association (SAFA) President when he won by overwhelming majority at the Elective Congress on Saturday. Dr Jordaan polled 186 votes, Ria Ledwaba 27 votes and Solly Mohlabeng 8 votes," the association confirmed on Twitter.

On Saturday, 25 June, SAFA members flocked to the Sandton Convention Centre in Johannesburg for the elective congress and were welcomed with large group of Ledwaba supporters singing outside the venue.

Jordaan received a mammoth 186 votes to ensure another four-year term, while Ledwaba, who will no longer be on the National executive committee (NEC) obtained 27 votes.

Mohlabeng received eight votes.

In lead up to the elections that has been mired by chaotic controversy after the other, Jordaan was expected to win as SAFA members were not in favour of either Ledwaba or Mohlabeng.

Ledwaba, however, was not going to go down without a fight.

The former Ria Stars owner and SAFA has been embroiled in a feud that dates back to when she filed a complaint to FIFA and the Confederation of African Football (CAF) during the 26 March Ordinary Congress.

Ledwaba alleged that the amendment of the constitution was in contravention of the rules and procedures laid down by the said constitution and was invalid.

"CAF reminded her that she was present in the SAFA Congress held in Johannesburg on 26 March 2022 where decisions were democratically taken in the presence of a FIFA representative who stayed for the duration of the proceedings," CAF responded in a statement via SAFA.

At that same congress, Mohlabeng was dramatically kicked out by Jordaan for wanting to check if all members were accredited.

Early in April, Ledwaba was forced to cancel a press conference she was planning to hold with media houses speaking on her presidential candidacy.

However, according to City Press, SAFA pulled its weight and ordered the conference not to go ahead as she would be brought forward for disciplinary action.

Despite all the hiccups, it did not kill her spirit.

She made a significant effort to stop the elective congress, which SAFA rescheduled from August to June.

Ledwaba suggested that the elections be moved to 2023, and after the association declined her plea, she filed two High Court applications (in Cape Town and Pretoria), both denied.

SAFA are yet to confirm who will serve as Jordaan's vice-presidents (four) as well as the new NEC members.