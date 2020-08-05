BREAKING | Percy Tau secures move to Belgian giants Anderlecht

Bafana Bafana star Percy Tau on Wednesday secured a loan deal with Belgian giants RSC Anderlecht under the tutelage of head coach Vincent Kompany, the club announced.

Anderlecht announced the move on their official Twitter account.

"Percy is a player who already knows our capital and the league," Sporting director Peter Verbeke said. "He is a creative, technically strong, fast and agile player, he can play in various attacking positions.

"In addition, he has already demonstrated that he can be efficient and decisive. Due to a lack of preparation, we just have to give him some time to be important for us, but we are of course happy with his added value to our squad."

The move will see the 26-year-old spend the upcoming 2020/2021 campaign on loan from parent club Brighton & Hove Albion.

"I am part of a team that always wants to play good and attacking football," Tau said. "That suits me perfectly. RSCA has my style of football. We are made for each other.

"I will do everything I can to contribute to this team and guide the club back to where it belongs: to the top of Belgian football."

The move is the former Mamelodi Sundowns attacker's third loan move since signing for English Premiership side, Brighton in 2018.

Tau first secured a move in August 2018 to Belgium's second division with Royale Union Saint Gilloise where he was crowned the club's Player of the Year. As well as being crowned the Proximus League's Player of the Season with 11 goals and 13 assists.

A move to Belgium's first division followed in July 2019 with a transfer to Club Brugge where Tau came up against the likes of Real Madrid and Paris Saint-Germain in the Champions League.