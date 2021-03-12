Sundowns' billionaire boss Patrice Motsepe confirmed as CAF president

Mamelodi Sundowns' billionaire boss Patrice Motsepe was confirmed as the president of the Confederation of African Football (CAF) on Friday.

The official announcement was made in Rabat, Morocco with the 59-year-old in attendance alongside FIFA boss Gianni Infantino and other dignitaries from the around the African continent.

Motsepe's candidacy was given the green light by FIFA in January alongside Augustin Senghor, Jacques Anouma and Ahmed Yahya.

"Africa needs collective wisdom, but also the exceptional talent and wisdom of every (national football association) president and every member nation," he said.



"When we all work together, football in Africa will experience success and growth that it has not enjoyed in the past."

However, last week Infantino brokered a deal with Senghor, Anouma and Yahya to withdraw from the CAF presidential race.

Senghor and Yahya will become the new CAF vice-presidents while Anouma is set to be a special advisor and consultant to Motsepe.

Meanwhile, Ahmad Ahmad remained ineligible to run for another term after his five-year suspension was reduced to just two years on Monday following his appeal.

Running unopposed into the final days before the CAF election, Motsepe has been the favourite to replace Ahmad after revealing that he would be running for Africa's top football job in November last year.

In February, Motsepe unveiled his plans for African football in a 10-point manifesto which included: investing in each African country through sponsorships; developing and growing women's football and establishing Video Assistant Refereeing (VAR) on the continent.

It is also expected that Motsepe, who has a net worth of $2.2 billion according to Forbes, intends to move the CAF headquarters from Cairo in Egypt to South Africa with the base set to be in Johannesburg.