Bring on Nigeria! Fearless Broos backs Bafana to qualify for 2026 FIFA World Cup

Tashreeq Vardien
JOHANNESBURG, SOUTH AFRICA - MARCH 24: Bafana Bafana head coach Hugo Broos looks dejected during the 2023 Africa Cup of Nations qualifier match between South Africa and Liberia at Orlando Stadium on March 24, 2023 in Johannesburg, South Africa. (Photo by Lefty Shivambu/Gallo Images)
  • Bafana Bafana coach Hugo Broos expresses confidence in topping Group C in the 2026 FIFA World Cup African qualifiers.
  • Broos highlights the significance of challenging away games and praises his team's progress and improved squad.
  • The winners of the nine qualifying groups advance to the World Cup, while the top four second-placed teams compete in a fierce CAF Play-Off Tournament for an additional spot.

Bafana Bafana head coach Hugo Broos responded with unwavering resolve to the recent revelation of the 2026 FIFA World Cup African qualifying draw.

Nestled within the confines of his homeland, the Belgian tactician discovered that his charges will be positioned in the fiercely competitive Group C that includes football titans Nigeria.

Bafana will also have to dual it out against neighbours Zimbabwe and Lesotho, while matches against Benin and Rwanda completes the group of six nations.

Broos and his Bafana charges are currently on a hot streak of seven unbeaten matches, with their recent 2-1 triumph over Africa Cup of Nations qualifying win over Morocco, Africa's highest-ranked nation.

Buoyed by this feat, Broos exuded confidence, confidently asserting that his men possess the potential to conquer the group.

As he expounded on the upcoming qualifiers, Broos underscored the paramount importance of their away fixtures.

The magnitude of these challenges cannot be understated, as the squad faces five arduous away encounters, each fraught with its unique obstacles.

Undeterred by the daunting nature of their quest, the Belgian maestro declared: "I believe it is within the realm of possibility for South Africa to secure the coveted spot at the 2026 FIFA World Cup as the undisputed leaders of our group."

Broos confidently proclaimed Bafana has matured and evolved since his arrival in 2021, transforming into a force to be reckoned with.

"The progress we have achieved is undeniable, making the upcoming qualifiers an entirely different entity.

"We are better equipped now; we boast an improved team. Thus, my confidence in our success remains unwavering."

The nine winners of the qualifying groups would earn their rightful passage to the highly anticipated 2026 World Cup to be hosted in the United States, Canada and Mexico.

The four most best second-placed teams would proceed to the newly minted CAF Play-Off tournament.

Ultimately, the victor of the CAF Play-Off Tournament would ascend to the FIFA Play-off Tournament, where their fate would be decided. 

Africa qualifying draw for 2026 World Cup, made in Abidjan on Thursday:

Group A

Egypt, Burkina Faso, Guinea-Bissau, Sierra Leone, Ethiopia, Djibouti

Group B

Senegal, Democratic Republic of Congo, Mauritania, Togo, Sudan, South Sudan

Group C

Nigeria, South Africa, Benin, Zimbabwe, Rwanda, Lesotho

Group D

Cameroon, Cape Verde, Angola, Libya, Eswatini, Mauritius

Group E

Morocco, Zambia, Congo Brazzaville, Tanzania, Niger, Eritrea

Group F

Ivory Coast, Gabon, Kenya, Gambia, Burundi, Seychelles

Group G

Algeria, Guinea, Uganda, Mozambique, Botswana, Somalia

Group H

Tunisia, Equatorial Guinea, Namibia, Malawi, Liberia, Sao Tome e Principe

Group I

Mali, Ghana, Madagascar, Central African Republic, Comoros, Chad

-- Nine group winners qualify for World Cup in Canada, Mexico and United States

-- Best four group runners-up enter play-offs and winning team qualify for inter-confederation tournament in March 2026

Matchdays

1, 2: November 13-21, 2023

3, 4: June 3-11, 2024

5, 6: March 17-25, 2025

7, 8: September 1-9, 2025

9, 10: October 6-14, 2025

Play-offs

November 10-18, 2025

