Broos' job not at risk if Bafana fail to qualify for 2023 Afcon: 'The ball is in his court'

Danny Jordaan assured Bafana Bafana head coach Hugo Broos that there was no jeopardy to his role if SA failed to make it to Ivory Coast.

The SAFA president reacted to Bafana's 2023 Afcon qualification draw that took place on Tuesday.

South Africa drew Morocco, Zimbabwe and Liberia in Group K for the qualifiers starting on 30 May.

South African Football Association (SAFA) president Danny Jordaan assured Bafana Bafana head coach Hugo Broos that there was no jeopardy to his role if SA failed to make it to Ivory Coast for next year's Africa Cup of Nations (Afcon).

Jordaan was reacting to the 2023 Afcon qualification draw that took place in Johannesburg on Tuesday night, where Bafana drew Morocco, Zimbabwe and Liberia in Group K.

South Africa narrowly missed out on the final stage of the 2022 Qatar FIFA World Cup qualifiers after losing to Ghana in Cape Coast, a result SAFA didn't take kindly to its officiating.

READ | Bafana Bafana draw Morocco and Zimbabwe in 2023 Afcon qualifiers

Prior to that, SAFA sacked Molefi Ntseki, who failed to guide Bafana to the 2021 Afcon tournament that was played in Cameroon this year due to Covid, despite needing a draw with Sudan in the final game of the qualifiers.

"No [there's no jeopardy]," said Jordaan, who has overseen myriad coaching changes in his time as SAFA boss.

"You can't want to qualify and also say, 'What if?'

"No, there are no what-ifs. We wish the team and the coach (Broos) all the best, and we are going to give him all the support.

"The ball is in his court."

Jordaan also added that the federation would give the Belgian and his assistant coach Helman Mkhalele the support they needed to get to the Ivory Coast.

"I'm sure the coach and Helman have their plans in place and we'll see," Jordaan said.

"The first two matches are coming up at the end of May and the middle of June and then it's all to play for.

"We can only support them. Whatever the coach and players require, we'll be there to support them. The players and the coach must come with the plans and make sure that we get the results.

"Look, if you go back to the World Cup (2022) qualifiers, the team played very well.

"We were actually top of our group and then the disaster happened in Cape Coast, so now they must regroup and go again."

2023 Africa Cup of Nations qualifying groups Group A: Nigeria, Sierra Leone, Guinea-Bissau, Sao Tome e Principe or Mauritius Group B: Burkina Faso, Cape Verde, Togo, Eswatini Group C: Cameroon, Kenya, Namibia, Burundi Group D: Egypt, Guinea, Malawi, Ethiopia Group E: Ghana, Madagascar, Angola, Central African Republic Group F: Algeria, Uganda, Niger, Tanzania Group G: Mali, Congo Brazzaville, Gambia, South Sudan Group H: Ivory Coast (hosts), Zambia, Comoros, Lesotho Group I: Democratic Republic of Congo, Gabon, Mauritania, Sudan Group J: Tunisia, Equatorial Guinea, Libya, Botswana Group K: Morocco, South Africa, Zimbabwe, Liberia Group L: Senegal (holders), Benin, Mozambique, Rwanda

Mkhalele, who attended the draw at SuperSport studios, said the draw was "tough" but was adamant about the need for SA to make the continental showpiece, unlike the last edition.

"It is a tough draw because I believe all the teams are strong enough to qualify for the tournament," the former Bafana winger said.

"Since we couldn't qualify for the (delayed) 2021 edition in Cameroon, we want to make sure that we are in Ivory Coast in 2023.

"As a former player and a coach and as a South African, for us to watch the games on TV was a huge setback.

"We don't want to repeat that. The only thing we can do to make there's no repeat scenario is to go out there and perform and book our place in Ivory Coast.

"Yes, it's not going to be easy, but we will make sure we work very hard to make sure that we qualify."

Qualifiers begin on 30 May, with the top two group stage finishers making it to the 24-team tournament.

The 2023 Afcon tournament will take place in May and June next year.