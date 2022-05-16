Broos names 37-man preliminary Bafana Bafana squad for upcoming AFCON 2023 qualifiers

Hugo Broos on Monday named a 37-man preliminary Bafana Bafana squad for the upcoming 2023 Africa Cup of Nations qualifiers next month.

South Africa will be up against Morocco and Zimbabwe, playing twice in four days.

They first take on Morocco at Prince Moulay Abdellah Stadium on 9 June and then host Zimbabwe at the FNB Stadium four days later on 13 June.

Kick-off times are not yet finalised.

The final squad is expected to be announced on 26 May.

Several overseas-based players make the preliminary squad, including Thibang Phete and Sphephelo Sithole (Belenenses, Portugal), Fagrie Lakay (Pyramids, Egypt), Lyle Foster (Westerlo, Belgium), Bongokuhle Hlongwane (Minnesota FC, USA) and Percy Tau (Al Ahly, Egypt).

Bafana Bafana preliminary squad

Goalkeepers: Ronwen Williams (SuperSport United), Veli Mothwa (AmaZulu), Bruce Bvuma, Brandon Petersen (both Kaizer Chiefs).

Defenders: Nyiko Mobbie (Sekhukhune United), Khuliso Mudau, Grant Kekana, Lyle Lakay, Aubrey Modiba (all Mamelodi Sundowns), Bandile Shandu, Innocent Maela (both Orlando Pirates), Thibang Phete (Belenenses, Portugal), Siyabonga Ngezana (Chiefs), Taariq Fielies, Terrence Mashego (both Cape Town City), Luke Fleurs (SuperSport), Thabani Zuke (Golden Arrows), Athenkosi Mcaba (Stellenbosch FC).

Midfielders: Spephele Sithole (Belenenses, Portugal), Goodman Mosele, Thabang Monare, Fortune Makaringe (all Pirates), Yusuf Maart (Sekhukhune), Lebohang Maboe (Sundowns), Phathutshedzo Nange (Chiefs), Jesse Donn (SuperSport), Mduduzi Mdantsane (City), Thapelo Morena (Sundowns).

Strikers: Thembinkosi Lorch (Pirates), Ashley du Preez (Stellenbosch), Keagan Dolly (Chiefs), Evidence Makgopa (Baroka FC), Khanyisa Mayo (City), Fagrie Lakay (Pyramids, Egypt), Lyle Foster (Westerlo, Belgium), Bongokuhle Hlongwane (Minnesota FC, USA), Percy Tau (Al Ahly, Egypt), Pule Mmodi (Arrows).