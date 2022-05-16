Bafana Bafana

54m ago

add bookmark

Broos names 37-man preliminary Bafana Bafana squad for upcoming AFCON 2023 qualifiers

accreditation
Compiled by Craig Taylor
0:00
play article
Subscribers can listen to this article
Hugo Broos (Gallo Images)
Hugo Broos (Gallo Images)

Hugo Broos on Monday named a 37-man preliminary Bafana Bafana squad for the upcoming  2023 Africa Cup of Nations qualifiers next month.

South Africa will be up against Morocco and Zimbabwe, playing twice in four days.

They first take on Morocco at Prince Moulay Abdellah Stadium on 9 June and then host Zimbabwe at the FNB Stadium four days later on 13 June.

Kick-off times are not yet finalised.

The final squad is expected to be announced on 26 May.

Several overseas-based players make the preliminary squad, including Thibang Phete and Sphephelo Sithole (Belenenses, Portugal), Fagrie Lakay (Pyramids, Egypt), Lyle Foster (Westerlo, Belgium), Bongokuhle Hlongwane (Minnesota FC, USA) and Percy Tau (Al Ahly, Egypt).

Bafana Bafana preliminary squad

Goalkeepers: Ronwen Williams (SuperSport United), Veli Mothwa (AmaZulu), Bruce Bvuma, Brandon Petersen (both Kaizer Chiefs).

Defenders: Nyiko Mobbie (Sekhukhune United), Khuliso Mudau, Grant Kekana, Lyle Lakay, Aubrey Modiba (all Mamelodi Sundowns), Bandile Shandu, Innocent Maela (both Orlando Pirates), Thibang Phete (Belenenses, Portugal), Siyabonga Ngezana (Chiefs), Taariq Fielies, Terrence Mashego (both Cape Town City), Luke Fleurs (SuperSport), Thabani Zuke (Golden Arrows), Athenkosi Mcaba (Stellenbosch FC).

Midfielders: Spephele Sithole (Belenenses, Portugal), Goodman Mosele, Thabang Monare, Fortune Makaringe (all Pirates), Yusuf Maart (Sekhukhune), Lebohang Maboe (Sundowns), Phathutshedzo Nange (Chiefs), Jesse Donn (SuperSport), Mduduzi Mdantsane (City), Thapelo Morena (Sundowns).

Strikers: Thembinkosi Lorch (Pirates), Ashley du Preez (Stellenbosch), Keagan Dolly (Chiefs), Evidence Makgopa (Baroka FC), Khanyisa Mayo (City), Fagrie Lakay (Pyramids, Egypt), Lyle Foster (Westerlo, Belgium), Bongokuhle Hlongwane (Minnesota FC, USA), Percy Tau (Al Ahly, Egypt), Pule Mmodi (Arrows). 

We live in a world where facts and fiction get blurred
In times of uncertainty you need journalism you can trust. For 14 free days, you can have access to a world of in-depth analyses, investigative journalism, top opinions and a range of features. Journalism strengthens democracy. Invest in the future today. Thereafter you will be billed R75 per month. You can cancel anytime and if you cancel within 14 days you won't be billed. 
Subscribe to News24
Voting Booth
Would you be keen to see the Springboks join the Six Nations?
Please select an option Oops! Something went wrong, please try again later.
Results
Yes! The Northern Hemisphere is the future.
52% - 2268 votes
No! The Rugby Championship is still the pinnacle.
48% - 2106 votes
Vote
Previous Results
Showmax
The story of a legend: Sir Alex Ferguson

07 Sep 2021

The story of a legend: Sir Alex Ferguson
This week's Premier League matches live

07 Sep 2021

This week's Premier League matches live
Watch live sport with Showmax Pro from R225 p/m

07 Sep 2021

Watch live sport with Showmax Pro from R225 p/m
See more from Showmax
© 2022 (2.0.22130.17) 24.com. All rights reserved.
Terms and Conditions Media24 Privacy Policy
Contact us
Iab Logo