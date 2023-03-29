Broos reacts to Bafana team manager's red card: 'Emotions make people do things they regret'

Bafana team manager Vincent Tseka was shown a red card during their 2-1 Afcon qualifying win over Liberia.

Tseka expressed his anger at officials over an off-side decision.

Bafana coach Hugo Broos said Tseka's emotions got the better of him.

Bafana Bafana head coach Hugo Broos sympathised but disagreed with team manager Vincent Tseka's reaction on the touchline during their 2-1 Africa Cup of Nations qualifying win against Liberia.



Tseka could not contain his emotions after the officials flagged Innocent Maela for offside and ruled out a corner-kick for the visitors.

After expressing his anger at the officials, the SA team manager was quickly shown a red card for dissent. Tseka reacted angrily to being sent off and had to be calmed down by a number of Bafana officials.

This is just embarrass. Ok maybe it wasn't offside, but what kind of example are you setting for the players here? Showing no respect towards match officials and then still ignoring Broos who is telling you to calm down!Vincent Tseka shown a red card ??Still Liberia 1-1 Bafana pic.twitter.com/MpMgRPF6Tm — Sahil ?????????? (@sahil_e) March 28, 2023

It was a moment of madness - something Broos is familiar with after he snubbed media following last Friday's first-leg 2-2 draw in Soweto.

"I think emotions make people sometimes do things that they regret afterwards," Broos told reporters when asked about Tseka's actions.

??????????????????! ?Bafana Bafana are heading to the Africa Cup of Nations in 2024 following a 2-1 win over Liberia.#TotalEnergiesAFCONQ2023 pic.twitter.com/h2pDuiOhsd — SuperSport Football ?? (@SSFootball) March 28, 2023

Broos, who has since apologised for snubbing reporters at Orlando Stadium, said he wasn't happy with the officiating during Tuesday's deciding encounter.

"I was not there on Friday (at the press conference), and I knew why I was not there because we lost the victory," Broos said.

"Then you have to be very careful. From what I saw today, there were a few decisions of the referee that were not right. They were just not right.

"I could have control of my emotions, but, okay, this guy (Tseka) didn't, and we can't say that we approve of that.

"But then there are emotions, and tomorrow, maybe you will do something like that."

Bafana, who have accumulated five points, booked their place in Afcon despite a final matchday in June against Group K log leaders Morocco.

The Atlas Lions (six points) also qualified for the Nations Cup after their victories against Bafana and Liberia last year.

South Africa advanced ahead of Liberia because they now have superior "points in head-to-head matches among tied teams," according to CAF's Regulations Article 14.

The group consists of three teams: Morocco, Liberia and South Africa. Zimbabwe were initially part of the group but were banned from qualifying for the tournament after their government interfered in the sport's administration.

Meanwhile, Broos and his Bafana charges are expected back in South Africa on Wednesday evening.



