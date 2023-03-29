1h ago

Share

Broos reacts to Bafana team manager's red card: 'Emotions make people do things they regret'

accreditation
Tashreeq Vardien
0:00
play article
Subscribers can listen to this article
Hugo Broos (Photo by Lefty Shivambu/Gallo Images)
Hugo Broos (Photo by Lefty Shivambu/Gallo Images)
  • Bafana team manager Vincent Tseka was shown a red card during their 2-1 Afcon qualifying win over Liberia.
  • Tseka expressed his anger at officials over an off-side decision.
  • Bafana coach Hugo Broos said Tseka's emotions got the better of him.

Bafana Bafana head coach Hugo Broos sympathised but disagreed with team manager Vincent Tseka's reaction on the touchline during their 2-1 Africa Cup of Nations qualifying win against Liberia.

Tseka could not contain his emotions after the officials flagged Innocent Maela for offside and ruled out a corner-kick for the visitors.

After expressing his anger at the officials, the SA team manager was quickly shown a red card for dissent. Tseka reacted angrily to being sent off and had to be calmed down by a number of Bafana officials.

It was a moment of madness - something Broos is familiar with after he snubbed media following last Friday's first-leg 2-2 draw in Soweto.

"I think emotions make people sometimes do things that they regret afterwards," Broos told reporters when asked about Tseka's actions.

READ | Bafana coach Broos breathes sigh of relief after Afcon qualification: 'I feel enormous happiness'

Broos, who has since apologised for snubbing reporters at Orlando Stadium, said he wasn't happy with the officiating during Tuesday's deciding encounter.

"I was not there on Friday (at the press conference), and I knew why I was not there because we lost the victory," Broos said.

"Then you have to be very careful. From what I saw today, there were a few decisions of the referee that were not right. They were just not right.

"I could have control of my emotions, but, okay, this guy (Tseka) didn't, and we can't say that we approve of that.

"But then there are emotions, and tomorrow, maybe you will do something like that."

Bafana, who have accumulated five points, booked their place in Afcon despite a final matchday in June against Group K log leaders Morocco.

The Atlas Lions (six points) also qualified for the Nations Cup after their victories against Bafana and Liberia last year.

South Africa advanced ahead of Liberia because they now have superior "points in head-to-head matches among tied teams," according to CAF's Regulations Article 14. 

The group consists of three teams: Morocco, Liberia and South Africa. Zimbabwe were initially part of the group but were banned from qualifying for the tournament after their government interfered in the sport's administration.

Meanwhile, Broos and his Bafana charges are expected back in South Africa on Wednesday evening.


We live in a world where facts and fiction get blurred
In times of uncertainty you need journalism you can trust. For 14 free days, you can have access to a world of in-depth analyses, investigative journalism, top opinions and a range of features. Journalism strengthens democracy. Invest in the future today. Thereafter you will be billed R75 per month. You can cancel anytime and if you cancel within 14 days you won't be billed. 
Subscribe to News24
Read more on:
liberiabafana bafanaafconhugo broosvincent tsekasoccer
heading
description
username
Show Comments ()
Voting Booth
Is the decision to give Aiden Markram the Proteas T20 captaincy the right one?
Please select an option Oops! Something went wrong, please try again later.
Results
Yes! Markram is a natural leader
70% - 532 votes
No! He should have been left to focus on his batting
8% - 62 votes
I'm not sure yet. Let's see what results he brings.
22% - 167 votes
Vote
Previous Results
Editorial feedback and complaints

Contact the public editor with feedback for our journalists, complaints, queries or suggestions about articles on News24.

LEARN MORE
Partner Content
WATCH: How to get your business ready for tax year-end

23 Mar

WATCH: How to get your business ready for tax year-end
What if I could invest in my daughter's future by cutting out luxuries?

23 Mar

What if I could invest in my daughter's future by cutting out luxuries?
How this tech giant is elevating smartphone photography to greater heights

20 Mar

How this tech giant is elevating smartphone photography to greater heights
What if I could grow one lump sum investment towards a dream retirement home?

17 Mar

What if I could grow one lump sum investment towards a dream retirement home?
Sustainability in business doesn't have to cost an arm and a leg

16 Mar

Sustainability in business doesn't have to cost an arm and a leg
Did you know you can claim back on tax when self-employed?

15 Mar

Did you know you can claim back on tax when self-employed?
See more sponsored content
© 2023 (3.0.23081.19) 24.com. All rights reserved.
Terms and Conditions Media24 Privacy Policy Vulnerability Disclosure
Contact us
Iab Logo