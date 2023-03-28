Broos remains upbeat as Bafana is job on the line: 'Relaxed... nervous... stressed...'

Bafana coach Hugo Broos faced questions from the media for the first time since storming out of his post-match press conference.

Bafana drew against Liberia in their Group K Afcon qualifier, before a frustrated Broos decided to not take questions from reporters.

The SA team is now in Liberia for the highly anticipated return leg where defeat will be disastrous.

Bafana Bafana head coach Hugo Broos is not going down without a fight as the Belgian mentor remains positive ahead of Tuesday's Africa Cup of Nations qualifier against Liberia.

Broos faced the media for the first time since his charges drew 2-2 against Liberia at Orlando Stadium in Soweto.

After the draw in last Friday's first leg encounter, the Belgian mentor let his emotions get the better of him. He briefly addressed local reporters before storming out of his post-match press conference after the Lone Stars shocked the home side.

Bafana had squandered a 2-0 lead in the vital Afcon qualifying match.

Before the national team departed for Liberia on Sunday ahead of the return leg in Monrovia, the South African Football Association (SAFA) issued an apology on behalf of Broos.

The 70-year-old expressed regret over his actions. He is, however, well aware of what is at stake for the men's national team.

The draw in Soweto placed Bafana in a precarious position.

They will now have to win away from home on Tuesday to ensure their name is seeded in the Afcon draw later this year alongside Group K log leaders Morocco. Liberia will earn a golden ticket to Afcon if they beat South Africa.

Before Tuesday's highly anticipated clash, a smiling Broos said he was not yet feeling the heat.

"Here today, I'm relaxed. Tomorrow at four o'clock, I will be nervous," Broos said when asked whether he felt any pressure about the match.

"I think this is totally normal even when I have 35 years experience as a coach. I know that tomorrow it's a very important [match] for South Africa.

"We like to win and we have to win to be assured of a next year. There will be normal stress. It's normal being nervous. But now today, I'm not at all."

The curious Liberian press further probed the Bafana mentor.

They asked whether Broos feared it may be his last match in charge of Bafana if they were to lose the crucial fixture to Lone Stars which will end Bafana's hopes of playing at next year's Afcon.

He simply said: "For the moment we still have a chance (to qualify). So, we will see after that."

Broos has overseen a total of 15 Bafana matches since penning a five-year deal in May 2021, when he replaced Molefi Ntseki.

Under his tutelage, Bafana have a record of eight wins, four draws and three defeats. Bafana have scored 20 goals since Broos took charge but have also conceded 15.

Broos has already led Bafana to an unsuccessful FIFA World Cup qualifying campaign and defeat against Liberia could spell the end of his reign as boss.

Kick-off is at 18:00 (SA time) on Tuesday.