52m ago

Share

Broos remains upbeat as Bafana is job on the line: 'Relaxed... nervous... stressed...'

accreditation
Tashreeq Vardien
0:00
play article
Subscribers can listen to this article
Hugo Broos (Photo by Lefty Shivambu/Gallo Images)
Hugo Broos (Photo by Lefty Shivambu/Gallo Images)
  • Bafana coach Hugo Broos faced questions from the media for the first time since storming out of his post-match press conference.
  • Bafana drew against Liberia in their Group K Afcon qualifier, before a frustrated Broos decided to not take questions from reporters.
  • The SA team is now in Liberia for the highly anticipated return leg where defeat will be disastrous.

Bafana Bafana head coach Hugo Broos is not going down without a fight as the Belgian mentor remains positive ahead of Tuesday's Africa Cup of Nations qualifier against Liberia.

Broos faced the media for the first time since his charges drew 2-2 against Liberia at Orlando Stadium in Soweto.

After the draw in last Friday's first leg encounter, the Belgian mentor let his emotions get the better of him. He briefly addressed local reporters before storming out of his post-match press conference after the Lone Stars shocked the home side.

Bafana had squandered a 2-0 lead in the vital Afcon qualifying match.

AFCON PERMUTATIONS | Bafana can qualify with victory over Liberia, a draw spells tiebreak headache

Before the national team departed for Liberia on Sunday ahead of the return leg in Monrovia, the South African Football Association (SAFA) issued an apology on behalf of Broos.

The 70-year-old expressed regret over his actions. He is, however, well aware of what is at stake for the men's national team.

The draw in Soweto placed Bafana in a precarious position.

They will now have to win away from home on Tuesday to ensure their name is seeded in the Afcon draw later this year alongside Group K log leaders Morocco. Liberia will earn a golden ticket to Afcon if they beat South Africa.

Before Tuesday's highly anticipated clash, a smiling Broos said he was not yet feeling the heat.

"Here today, I'm relaxed. Tomorrow at four o'clock, I will be nervous," Broos said when asked whether he felt any pressure about the match.

"I think this is totally normal even when I have 35 years experience as a coach. I know that tomorrow it's a very important [match] for South Africa.

"We like to win and we have to win to be assured of a next year. There will be normal stress. It's normal being nervous. But now today, I'm not at all."

The curious Liberian press further probed the Bafana mentor.

They asked whether Broos feared it may be his last match in charge of Bafana if they were to lose the crucial fixture to Lone Stars which will end Bafana's hopes of playing at next year's Afcon. 

He simply said: "For the moment we still have a chance (to qualify). So, we will see after that."

READ | Afcon qualifier: Bafana 'going for the win' in hostile Liberia, says confident Zwane

Broos has overseen a total of 15 Bafana matches since penning a five-year deal in May 2021, when he replaced Molefi Ntseki. 

Under his tutelage, Bafana have a record of eight wins, four draws and three defeats. Bafana have scored 20 goals since Broos took charge but have also conceded 15. 

Broos has already led Bafana to an unsuccessful FIFA World Cup qualifying campaign and defeat against Liberia could spell the end of his reign as boss.

Kick-off is at 18:00 (SA time) on Tuesday.

We live in a world where facts and fiction get blurred
In times of uncertainty you need journalism you can trust. For 14 free days, you can have access to a world of in-depth analyses, investigative journalism, top opinions and a range of features. Journalism strengthens democracy. Invest in the future today. Thereafter you will be billed R75 per month. You can cancel anytime and if you cancel within 14 days you won't be billed. 
Subscribe to News24
Read more on:
liberiabafana bafanaafconhugo broossoccer
heading
description
username
Show Comments ()
Voting Booth
Is the decision to give Aiden Markram the Proteas T20 captaincy the right one?
Please select an option Oops! Something went wrong, please try again later.
Results
Yes! Markram is a natural leader
69% - 419 votes
No! He should have been left to focus on his batting
8% - 49 votes
I'm not sure yet. Let's see what results he brings.
22% - 135 votes
Vote
Previous Results
Editorial feedback and complaints

Contact the public editor with feedback for our journalists, complaints, queries or suggestions about articles on News24.

LEARN MORE
Partner Content
WATCH: How to get your business ready for tax year-end

23 Mar

WATCH: How to get your business ready for tax year-end
What if I could invest in my daughter's future by cutting out luxuries?

23 Mar

What if I could invest in my daughter's future by cutting out luxuries?
How this tech giant is elevating smartphone photography to greater heights

20 Mar

How this tech giant is elevating smartphone photography to greater heights
What if I could grow one lump sum investment towards a dream retirement home?

17 Mar

What if I could grow one lump sum investment towards a dream retirement home?
Sustainability in business doesn't have to cost an arm and a leg

16 Mar

Sustainability in business doesn't have to cost an arm and a leg
Did you know you can claim back on tax when self-employed?

15 Mar

Did you know you can claim back on tax when self-employed?
See more sponsored content
© 2023 (3.0.23081.19) 24.com. All rights reserved.
Terms and Conditions Media24 Privacy Policy Vulnerability Disclosure
Contact us
Iab Logo