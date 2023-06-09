11m ago

Bullish Broos won't 'beg and plead' to speak to coaches as beef with PSL clubs intensifies

Khanyiso Tshwaku
  • Bafana Bafana coach Hugo Broos has again found himself at loggerheads with the DStv Premiership clubs, but this time, it's with the owners.
  • Broos said the owners have been obstructive in not allowing him to speak to the coaches.
  • Broos also bemoaned the Premier Soccer League's unwillingness to release players for next month's Cosafa Cup.

Bafana Bafana coach Hugo Broos' battle with the DStv Premiership clubs doesn't seem to have an end, with the former Belgian international saying he will stop going out of his way to arrange meetings with the coaches.

Speaking at the SABC on Thursday, during the squad announcement for next week's academic Group G African Cup of Nations qualifier against Morocco at the FNB Stadium, Broos said club owners have been the biggest impediment to a working relationship between himself and other coaches.

Broos' dealings with the Premier Soccer League have been rather testy, and what the national coach deems to be an unnecessarily obstructive relationship has not been aided by his outspoken nature.

ANALYSIS | Bossy Broos lives or dies by his choices as Morocco squad divides opinion

In September 2021, Broos was denied entry to a DStv Premiership game between Orlando Pirates and Mamelodi Sundowns at the Orlando Stadium.

"I'm not a fool and I won't be on my knees to beg and plead to speak to the coaches," Broos said.

"If they at every time cancel on me for a variety of reasons, it's okay. It'll stop being my problem going forward.

"I want to see the guys and I want to see my colleagues here in South Africa, but if they cancel four times, what am I supposed to do?

"Also, it's not the coaches, so what can I do? If I have to do one-on-ones, I'll have to travel all over South Africa to do that.

"That's a lot of coaches to visit. They're busy and they need to be told in time."

READ | Aubaas, Maseko tug at Hugo Broos's selection strings as Bafana boss goes on gut feel and sight

Broos also bemoaned the PSL's unwillingness to release players for next month's Cosafa Cup, which falls outside of the international window, with Broos saying the tournament plays an important role in the development of prospective Bafana players.

Broos has used the Cosafa Cup, generally attended by assistant coach Helman Mkhalele, to gauge the international readiness of particular players.

"We spoke to the PSL, and they talked about the FIFA window, and they couldn't do it," Broos said.

"I have to accept those explanations, but if you think more about South African football in terms of being happier and making more progress, you can't be happy with that decision."

moroccosafabafana bafanaafcon qualifierhugo broosjohannesburgsoccer
