Bullish Liberia coach's stern warning: 'We'll make Bafana suffer in Monrovia'

Sibusiso Mjikeliso
  • Liberia's head coach Ansumana Keita delivered a stern promise to Bafana Bafana when they get to Monrovia: "We'll make you suffer."
  • Liberia snatched a 91st-minute 2-2 draw at Orlando Stadium on Friday night that put Afcon qualification in the balance.
  • Bafana must win the return game in Monrovia to secure their place in Ivory Coast next January.

Liberia head coach Ansumana Keita could rein back his bullishness, some might say cockiness, after his team burgled a 91st-minute equaliser in their 2-2 draw with South Africa in the Africa Cup of Nations (Afcon) qualifiers.

Bafana Bafana led 2-0 at half-time and cruising but let go of gilt-edged chances to put the game to bed, which only served to embolden their visitors, who drew level through replacements Tisdell Tonia and Mohammed Sangare's late rocket.

Keita said because Liberians have been starved of home matches for more than two years because of a FIFA ruling due to their facilities, they would come out in numbers in Tuesday's return group K game.

"For two or three years, we’ve not played at home. And Liberians at home, they are hungry," Keita said.

"Today’s (Friday’s) result will motivate them, but, trust me, before eight or nine in the morning, the stadium will be packed already.

"Liberians will be there to support their team."

Although his team was on the back foot for much of the encounter at Orlando Stadium on Friday night, Keita tactically outwitted his counterpart Hugo Broos with smarter and timelier substitutions.

The Bafana coach prevaricated and his replacements did little to curb the wastefulness happening in front of goal, with Monnapule Saleng joining Percy Tau and Bongokuhle Hlongwane is putting good chances wide.

The net result was an empowered Liberian side that stayed in the fight and got their reward. Now they believe they can win in Monrovia on an artificial pitch.

"The pitch is artificial but I don’t believe that [is an advantage] because there is no player who is artificial. It’s an advantage for both teams," said Keita.

"The tactical strategy we’ll use to make South Africa suffer, it will show that, yes, we want to win.

"We’re not going to choke. We’re going to play. No matter what happens, we’ll play.

"South Africa is bigger than us in football and everywhere (sic) but we are more prepared than them at this time - mentally, physically and tactically."

South Africa must beat Liberia in order to progress to the Afcon finals in Ivory Coast in January.

If they lose to Liberia, a win against Morocco in their final group game will count for nought because of the head-to-head rule.

Should they draw again, it will all come down to what either team does against group leaders Morocco, who have secured qualification after two wins.

Tuesday’s game kicks off at 18:00.


