'Captain Fabulous' Refiloe Jane 'honoured' to lead Banyana to second World Cup appearance

accreditation
Sibusiso Mjikeliso
  • Banyana captain Refiloe Jane said she was honoured to lead SA at its second FIFA Women’s World Cup appearance.
  • Jane shared the armband with Janine van Wyk when they won the Women’s Africa Cup of Nations last year.
  • Jane said the team has grown since becoming African champions.

South Africa’s “Captain Fabulous”, Refiloe Jane, said she was honoured to lead Banyana Banyana into their second FIFA Women’s World Cup in Australia and New Zealand next month.

Jane was named outright captain by Banyana head coach Desiree Ellis at last Friday’s 23-member squad announcement. The Sassuolo (Italy) midfielder previously shared the armband with veteran defender Janine van Wyk, who is unavailable for World Cup selection.

The duo last year led the country to its first Women’s Africa Cup of Nations (Wafcon) title after defeating Morocco on their patch as Banyana received a heroes' welcome back in South Africa.

READ | Ellis details 'extremely emotional' task of selecting final Banyana World Cup squad

“I feel blessed, firstly, to be selected as part of the team. And I feel honoured and privileged to be named team captain going into the World Cup,” Jane told News24.

“I know we have a lot of experience in the team and leaders that will also help in pushing the troops forward. This will not be a one-person job but a team effort. But I obviously have to lead by example.”

Van Wyk, 36, withdrew from selection contention for the global showpiece citing injury concerns and “not feeling at her best”.

A boatload of 183 international caps will be missed following Van Wyk’s withdrawal, the most-capped South African international in history.

“We all know that Janine is the most capped player and the most experienced we’ve had in the team and her missing out will be a huge blow to the team,” said Jane.

“But we’ve learnt a lot of lessons from her, key things. And going into the tournament, we will try to put those in place going into the World Cup.

“Above that, it’s going to take a lot of effort from the team, a lot of team spirit and cohesion. We hope that everyone can pull in one direction.

“I have no doubt about that considering the work that everyone has put forward so far.”

Jane said Banyana had grown from their Wafcon experience, where they beat numerous strong sides such as Nigeria, Zambia and hosts Morocco en route to their maiden continental title.  

Banyana face Sweden on 23 July in their World Cup opening game in Wellington before clashing against Argentina (28 August) and Italy in Group G.

“Since becoming African champions, we have grown,” Jane said.

“We have learnt a lot of lessons and going into the second World Cup, we’ve learnt lessons from the previous one also.

“It’s up to the players who have been in previous competitions to share their experiences with the new and young players in the team.”

