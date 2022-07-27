Captain fabulous Refiloe Jane's journey to Banyana glory: 'She showed you can do it'

Banyana captain Refiloe Jane's parents took some convincing after saying she'd pursue football but now cannot contain their pride and glee.

Mother Nomvula admitted she used to worry about her young daughter, saying it felt like 'I gave my child away'.

Jane led Banyana to SA's first Wafcon title, beating hosts Morocco 2-1 in last Saturday's final in Rabat.

Victorious Banyana Banyana captain Refiloe Jane's parents weren't thrilled initially when she chose to pursue football as a career at a young age.

Her mother, Nomvula, especially, was perplexed as to why her beautiful daughter would choose to play a sport she deemed better suited to boys.

But Jane was determined to make a success of her talents, even if it meant going against some of her parents' wishes.

Now, her name is up there with 1996 Africa Cup of Nations captain Neil Tovey, who guided Bafana Bafana to their first continental trophy 26 years ago.

But it wasn't easy for her mom either, as the late evenings and trips to games took their toll. Nomvula worried a lot about her daughter, who would often come back bruised from the midfield battles.

"The first time she told us she wanted to play football, we weren't too happy because we used to see it as a sport for boys," said Nomvula, who was at OR Tambo International Airport to welcome the Women's Africa Cup of Nations (Wafcon) winners home.



"But we supported her even if we didn't want her to play football. When her coach would come get her for games, we'd always ask why they don't look for boys in the neighbourhood and not take her.

"But they said they wanted her. They would leave and come back very late from games and I would be so worried.

"It would feel like I gave my child away.

"What made me happy the most was that she didn't need anyone to push her to do it. She did it all on her own.

"She loved football and didn't do it to copy anyone else. She wanted to be a professional.

"Even when she'd come home injured, we'd nurse her wounds and sometimes ask what she's doing in the sport while putting the ice on her and making her feel better."

Gallo Images

Refiloe's father, Daniel, also remembered how he and a friend grew accustomed to the idea of Jane playing football.

"When Fifi was small, I would follow her to the games to places like Pimville (Soweto). I'd be there with my friend Solly and we'd grab our seats at the ground and watch her play the whole day," Daniel said.

"She'd go up against boys in some of those games.

"Today, I'm so proud and happy that she went all the way to play for Banyana and be their winning captain."

Now, though, both Jane's parents can hardly hide their glee that their daughter has achieved something no other Banyana captain's done.

They needn't worry any longer.

"We are so happy that she's helped lift South African spirits and for lifting us too," Jane's mother said.

"She showed that, if you don't give up, even if you don't come from the [loftiest] upbringings, if you really want something, you can do it.

"She wanted to play football since she was a child until she eventually got where she was aiming for."



