Chiefs coach Zwane responds to Broos' plea for PSL coaches meeting: 'I'm available any time'

Compiled by Yaseen Bardien
Arthur Zwane (Gallo Images)
Kaizer Chiefs head coach Arthur Zwane has given his verdict of DStv Premiership coaches meeting with Bafana Bafana mentor Hugo Broos.

After Bafana's disappointing against Botswana despite clinching a 1-0 win on Tuesday night, Broos did not hold back in criticising his players and labelled some of them "not good enough".  

Broos has been a vocal advocate for trying to improve the quality of football in South Africa, going as far as attempting to organise a meeting between himself and the PSL coaches.

However, he has been unsuccessful in orchestrating the meeting as there is rising tensions between himself and the Premier Soccer League (PSL)

Zwane, who himself is under pressure at Chiefs after a mixed start to the season, is in favour of the meeting, highlighting it can be good for the players. 

"If the coach wants to meet us, I'm available any time if he wants to meet me," said Zwane.  

"It is good because it's not about me, it's about our players as because we need to understand what he wants from our players when they go to the national team.

"We have to be on the same boat because it's about the country to grow... we want football to be better. Whenever he wants me to meet, I'm more than happy."

Broos' plan for the two games against Sierra Leone and Botswana were viewed as a chance for him to experiment and find his best side for the African Cup of Nations qualifiers against Liberia next year March.

Zwane was against some of the criticism aired by Broos and believes the only way for players to improve is to be given an opportunity.

"If a player does not have a cap, he will not be ready until he settles because the more he plays for the national team, the better for the player.

"If he does not get the opportunity at all then there is no way he can be better, that's how I see it," concluded Zwane.

