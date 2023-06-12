Clive Barker honoured with provincial send-off: Funeral confirmed for Thursday

Legendary Bafana Bafana coach Clive Barker's official provincial funeral will take place on Thursday.

The date was finalised after discussions between Barker's family and government officials.

Barker, 78, died on Saturday with thousands mourning the passing of the iconic South African football figure.

On Monday, Sports Minister Zizi Kodwa, South African Football Association (SAFA) president Danny Jordaan and Barker's Africa Cup of Nations-winning captain, Neil Tovey, paid their respects to the family.

The minister announced that Barker will receive an official provincial send-off to celebrate his life, following the family's wishes and government processes.

"We want to celebrate his life, but, in doing so, we thought we should come to the family, get affirmed to the family's wishes," Kodwa said while addressing the media.

"We couldn't announce certain things as you know, in government, there will be processes that must be followed.

"Now that the family has been accepted by the provincial government to have some form of a provincial official [funeral], we hope that the province will act immediately."

More details on the funeral will follow.

