CONFIRMED | Bafana Bafana dates for 2022 World Cup qualifiers

The provisional dates for Bafana Bafana's 2022 World Cup qualifiers have been confirmed with a place at next year's tournament to be hosted in Qatar up for grabs.

South Africa will face a trip to Zimbabwe in their opening Group G fixture on 5-8 June. Before hosting group favourites Ghana a week later between 11-14 June.

A trip to Ethiopia follows in Matchday 3 for Bafana Bafana between 1-4 September with the double-header against the same opponents concluding with a return leg back in South Africa between 5-8 September in Matchday 4.

Bafana Bafana then host Zimbabwe the following month between 6-9 October in their penultimate fixture and round off their qualifying campaign away to Ghana between 10-12 October.

Qatar 2022 FIFA World Cup Africa Qualifiers. pic.twitter.com/RxGDR8spIz — Bafana Bafana (@BafanaBafana) April 3, 2021

Full World Cup qualifying fixture list:

Matchday 1

Zimbabwe v Bafana Bafana



5-8 June 2021

Matchday 2

Bafana Bafana vs Ghana

11-14 June 2021

Matchday 3

Ethiopia vs Bafana Bafana



1-4 September 2021

Matchday 4

Bafana Bafana vs Ethiopia

5-8 September 2021

Matchday 5

Bafana Bafana vs Zimbabwe

6-9 October 2021

Matchday 6

Ghana vs Bafana Bafana



10 -12 October 2021