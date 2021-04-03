CONFIRMED | Bafana Bafana dates for 2022 World Cup qualifiers

The provisional dates for Bafana Bafana's 2022 World Cup qualifiers have been confirmed with a place at next year's tournament to be hosted in Qatar up for grabs.
South Africa will face a trip to Zimbabwe in their opening Group G fixture on 5-8 June. Before hosting group favourites Ghana a week later between 11-14 June.
A trip to Ethiopia follows in Matchday 3 for Bafana Bafana between 1-4 September with the double-header against the same opponents concluding with a return leg back in South Africa between 5-8 September in Matchday 4.
Bafana Bafana then host Zimbabwe the following month between 6-9 October in their penultimate fixture and round off their qualifying campaign away to Ghana between 10-12 October.
Qatar 2022 FIFA World Cup Africa Qualifiers. pic.twitter.com/RxGDR8spIz— Bafana Bafana (@BafanaBafana) April 3, 2021
Full World Cup qualifying fixture list:
Matchday 1
Zimbabwe v Bafana Bafana
5-8 June 2021
Matchday 2
Bafana Bafana vs Ghana
11-14 June 2021
Matchday 3
Ethiopia vs Bafana Bafana
1-4 September 2021
Matchday 4
Bafana Bafana vs Ethiopia
5-8 September 2021
Matchday 5
Bafana Bafana vs Zimbabwe
6-9 October 2021
Matchday 6
Ghana vs Bafana Bafana
10 -12 October 2021
