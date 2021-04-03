Bafana Bafana

CONFIRMED | Bafana Bafana dates for 2022 World Cup qualifiers

South African national mens soccer team. (Photo by Lefty Shivambu/Gallo Images)
The provisional dates for Bafana Bafana's 2022 World Cup qualifiers have been confirmed with a place at next year's tournament to be hosted in Qatar up for grabs.

South Africa will face a trip to Zimbabwe in their opening Group G fixture on 5-8 June. Before hosting group favourites Ghana a week later between 11-14 June.

A trip to Ethiopia follows in Matchday 3 for Bafana Bafana between 1-4 September with the double-header against the same opponents concluding with a return leg back in South Africa between 5-8 September in Matchday 4.

Bafana Bafana then host Zimbabwe the following month between 6-9 October in their penultimate fixture and round off their qualifying campaign away to Ghana between 10-12 October.

Full World Cup qualifying fixture list:

Matchday 1

Zimbabwe v Bafana Bafana

5-8 June 2021

Matchday 2

Bafana Bafana vs Ghana

11-14 June 2021

Matchday 3

Ethiopia vs Bafana Bafana

1-4 September 2021

Matchday 4

Bafana Bafana vs Ethiopia

5-8 September 2021

Matchday 5

Bafana Bafana vs Zimbabwe

6-9 October 2021

Matchday 6

Ghana vs Bafana Bafana

10 -12 October 2021

