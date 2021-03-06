Covid-19 being used as an excuse for teams not wanting to come to SA - SAFA CEO

Motlanthe said some of the arguments put up by the countries not wanting to host SA teams haven’t been substantial.

"All these teams' arguments are based on media reports. We told them if there's no scientific research, there's no debate and we find it strange that Covid-19 matters are used against this country," Motlanthe said.

"If you look at Covid-19 numbers in Africa, we are followed by Morocco and Ghana. It never made sense. We never panicked when there were rumours of this game being played at a neutral venue."