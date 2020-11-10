Bafana Bafana

53m ago

add bookmark

Covid-19 hits Bafana Bafana squad as Molefi Ntseki makes 5 forced changes

0:00
play article
Subscribers can listen to this article
Molefi Ntseki (Getty Images)
Molefi Ntseki (Getty Images)

Bafana Bafana head coach Molefi Ntseki was on Monday forced into making a number of late changes to his 25-man squad due to medical reasons with three players testing positive for Covid-19.

Cape Town City on Sunday revealed that club captain Thamsanqa Mkhize and fellow defender Abbubaker Mobara both returned a positive test result for Covid-19 and were ruled out of the upcoming 2021 AFCON qualifiers.

The Bafana Bafana duo were put in isolation, and it has since been confirmed to Sport24 that midfielder Thibang Phete - who plays for Portuguese club Belenenses - had also tested positive.

"Bafana Bafana has had a number of withdrawals with Thibang Phete, Andile Jali, Abubakar Mobara, Thami Mkhize and Thulani Serero all out due to medical reasons," a statement said.

"They have been replaced by Musa Lebusa, Vincent Pule, Thapelo Morena, Tshepo Rikhotso and Thabo Nodada."

Both upcoming 2021 AFCON fixtures against Sao Tome will take place in South Africa with the first fixture taking place at the Moses Mabhida Stadium on Friday.

The return fixture is at the Nelson Mandela Bay Stadium on Monday.

Kick-off is at 21:00.

- Compiled by Sport24 staff

We live in a world where facts and fiction get blurred
In times of uncertainty you need journalism you can trust. For only R75 per month, you have access to a world of in-depth analyses, investigative journalism, top opinions and a range of features. Journalism strengthens democracy. Invest in the future today.
Subscribe to News24
Related Links
Ansu Fati injury could impact Ousmane Dembele's move to Man United
From Arsenal and Barcelona to Djibouti: Alex Song has new goals
CAF Champions League draw does Kaizer Chiefs no favours
Read more on:
bafana bafanaafcon 2021molefi ntsekisoccer
Voting Booth
What is your favourite sport to watch on TV?
Please select an option Oops! Something went wrong, please try again later.
Results
Rugby
42% - 9304 votes
Cricket
11% - 2441 votes
Football
19% - 4235 votes
Athletics
2% - 545 votes
Boxing
1% - 201 votes
Cycling
2% - 519 votes
Golf
5% - 1072 votes
Motorsport
8% - 1867 votes
Tennis
3% - 747 votes
Water sports
1% - 202 votes
American sports
1% - 278 votes
MMA / WWE / UFC
3% - 711 votes
Vote
Previous Results
Apple Store Google Play
© 2020 (1.1.20307.9) 24.com. All rights reserved. Terms and Conditions Contact Us
Iab Logo