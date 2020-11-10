Covid-19 hits Bafana Bafana squad as Molefi Ntseki makes 5 forced changes

Bafana Bafana head coach Molefi Ntseki was on Monday forced into making a number of late changes to his 25-man squad due to medical reasons with three players testing positive for Covid-19.

Cape Town City on Sunday revealed that club captain Thamsanqa Mkhize and fellow defender Abbubaker Mobara both returned a positive test result for Covid-19 and were ruled out of the upcoming 2021 AFCON qualifiers.

The Bafana Bafana duo were put in isolation, and it has since been confirmed to Sport24 that midfielder Thibang Phete - who plays for Portuguese club Belenenses - had also tested positive.

"Bafana Bafana has had a number of withdrawals with Thibang Phete, Andile Jali, Abubakar Mobara, Thami Mkhize and Thulani Serero all out due to medical reasons," a statement said.

"They have been replaced by Musa Lebusa, Vincent Pule, Thapelo Morena, Tshepo Rikhotso and Thabo Nodada."

Both upcoming 2021 AFCON fixtures against Sao Tome will take place in South Africa with the first fixture taking place at the Moses Mabhida Stadium on Friday.

The return fixture is at the Nelson Mandela Bay Stadium on Monday.

Kick-off is at 21:00.

