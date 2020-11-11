Danny Jordaan to current Bafana Bafana players: 'We are tired of 1996 talks'

South African Football Association (SAFA) president Danny Jordaan has urged Bafana Bafana players to take responsibility to be the best on the continent.

Bafana Bafana are preparing to face the relatively unknown Sao Tome and Principe in back-to-back 2021 Africa Cup of Nations (AFCON) qualifiers.

The first match takes place on Friday 13 November (kick-off is at 21:00) at the Moses Mabhida Stadium, while the second encounter is scheduled for Monday 16 November (15:00) at the Nelson Mandela Bay Stadium.

Speaking to the Bafana Bafana players during former national goalkeeper and captain Senzo Meyiwa's tombstone unveiling, Jordaan reiterated that if the players wanted to be remembered in South African football, they needed to win silverware.

"If you want to be remembered in South African football, you have to get to the AFCON, and you have to get to the World Cup, and you have to be in the final," he told the players at the Moses Mabhida Stadium.

"Listen to what the people talk when they talk about Bafana Bafana. What era and what year are they talking about? '1996, 1996, 1996'... we are tired.

"It means that all the players that played in 1996 up until today, some of them great players, they will not be remembered. They go back to John "Shoes" Moshoeu, Doctor Khumalo, Neil Tovey, Lucas Radebe, all of them.

"The same, you go to Argentina, who are they talking about? Maradonna... Messi will be forgotten!" Jordaan said confidently.

"He has won nothing. Yeah, he has won at the club but at the end of the day a club can win a league trophy every year.

"You must remind me which player in South Africa won the league five times, six times. You don't have to remind me who are the players who won with France in 1998 or in 2018."

Jordaan, along with other football heads across Africa, recently endorsed the CAF presidency candidature of Mamelodi Sundowns owner Patrice Motsepe.

The SAFA boss strongly believes that Motsepe will win the race on election day in March next year, and wants Bafana Bafana to qualify for AFCON in equal measure.

"I have seen enough in all of you, to know that we have a team to be one of the best on the continent," he continued.

"If we believe that we're going to put the president in CAF, that will be the best president in CAF, then we must have a team on the field that will be the best on the continent and that is your responsibility."

