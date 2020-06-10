Danny Jordaan: We celebrate 10 year Soccer World Cup anniversary at a very difficult time

SAFA president Danny Jordaan has recalled the Soccer World Cup in South Africa 10 years ago.

Jordaan says the event was a major success story.

The soccer boss says they wanted use the tournament to help build a new South African nation.

South African Football Association (SAFA) president Danny Jordaan admits that despite the difficult circumstances the world is currently enduring due to the coronavirus pandemic, it is now needed more than ever to reflect on the success of the 2010 Soccer World Cup.

Thursday, 11 June South Africa will celebrate the 10th anniversary of the 2010 Soccer World Cup.

South Africans and football fans around the world have been sharing their fond memories of the 2010 tournament.

A few days before the 10th anniversary of Africa's historic first Soccer World Cup, SAFA's #my2010memories campaign have been encouraging fans to recall some of the tournament's most unique aspects.

Jordaan, who was the CEO of South Africa's 2010 FIFA World Cup Organising Committee, told SAFA's official website that the tournament was a major success for the country and the African continent.

"The first FIFA World Cup on African soil was by all accounts a major success for a number of reasons," said the current SAFA president.

"We wanted it to be a human story of celebrating the African continent, and for it to rise above South Africa's apartheid-era past and build on Nelson Mandela's message of social cohesion and reconciliation.

"We wanted the tournament to contribute to the building of a new South African nation, and while major challenges for our people still persist, South Africa's democracy has considerably strengthened over the last decade and the country has made considerable forward strides."

Jordaan added: "We celebrate the 10th anniversary of the 2010 Soccer World Cup at a very difficult time for our country and for the world, as we battle the devastating impact of the coronavirus.

"It is important, though, even in these uncertain and difficult times to reflect on an event that brought joy, pride and smiles to the faces of all Africans who love football and who cherish the advancement of their continent.

"We once again take the opportunity to thank South Africans, all Africans, FIFA, CAF and the global football community for their contribution to the success of the 2010 Soccer World Cup."

- Compiled by Sport24 staff