Dazzling Desiree! Banyana Banyana mentor wins 3rd successive CAF Coach of the Year award

Banyana Banyana mentor Desiree Ellis was named the Women's Coach of the Year for a third successive time at the 2022 CAF Awards in Rabat, Morocco, on Thursday.
The 59-year-old previously won the prestigious award in 2018 after turning around the fortunes of the South African national senior women's team.
Ellis, a former Banyana player, replaced Vera Pauw on an interim basis in 2016 while the South African Football Association (SAFA) searched for a replacement.
She remained in the job for nearly two years before SAFA offered her the full-time job as Banyana head coach.
And with that confirmation signed and settled, Ellis further fine-tuned her charges and laid claim to what was a phenomenal 2018 for women's football in South Africa.
Ellis guided Banyana to the 2018 Women's Africa Cup of Nations final - losing on penalties to Nigeria - and qualified for the 2019 FIFA Women's World Cup for the first time in the national team's history.
In 2019, Ellis retained the Women's Coach of the Year gong (announced in January 2020) - and with the Covid-19 pandemic wreaking havoc in 2020 and 2021 - Thursday's award made her feat in Morocco a third successive one.
The Cape Town-born Ellis and Banyana already repeated their feat of 2018 by securing their ticket to the 2023 Women's World Cup in Australia and New Zealand.
And on Saturday, Ellis will again be at a Women's Afcon final as her Banyana charges come face-to-face against host nation Morocco at the Prince Moulay Abdellah Stadium.
Kick-off will be at 22:00 (SA time).
3?? SUCCESSIVE TIMES! ?????? Desire Ellis is named 2??0??2??2?? Coach of the Year (WOMEN) AGAIN! ??#CAFAwards2022 pic.twitter.com/pg7XBWwBu8— #CAFAwards2022 (@CAF_Online) July 21, 2022
Congratulations to Banyana Banyana coach Desiree Ellis for being named the 2022 Coach of the Year (WOMEN) ????????3?? SUCCESSIVE TIMES! ??#CAFAwards2022 #LiveTheImpossible pic.twitter.com/lNhv9ITmnS— Banyana_Banyana (@Banyana_Banyana) July 21, 2022
2022 CAF Awards: Nominations and Winners
Player of the Year (Women)
Ajara Nchout Njoya (Cameroon & Internazionale Milano)
Asisat Oshoala (Nigeria & Barcelona) - WINNER
Grace Chanda (Zambia & BIIK Kazygurt)
Player of the Year (Men)
Edouard Mendy (Senegal & Chelsea)
Mohamed Salah (Egypt & Liverpool)
Sadio Mane (Senegal & Bayern Munich) - WINNER
Interclub Player of the Year (Women)
Andile Dlamini (South Africa & Mamelodi Sundowns)
Bambanani Mbanie (South Africa & Mamelodi Sundowns)
Evelyn Badu (Ghana & Sekondi Hasaacas Ladies/Alvaldsnes) - WINNER
Interclub Player of the Year (Men)
Achraf Dari (Morocco & Wydad Athletic Club)
Aliou Dieng (Mali & Al Ahly)
Mohamed El Shenawy (Egypt & Al Ahly) - WINNER
Young Player of the Year (Women)
Doris Boaduwaa (Ghana & Sekondi Hasaacas Ladies)
Evelyn Badu (Ghana & Sekondi Hasaacas Ladies/Alvaldsnes) - WINNER
Yasmine Zouhir (Morocco & AS Saint-Etienne)
Young Player of the Year (Men)
Hannibal Mejbri (Tunisia & Manchester United)
Karim Konate (Cote d’Ivoire & ASEC/RB Salzburg)
Pape Matar Sarr (Senegal & Tottenham Hotspur) - WINNER
Coach of the Year (Women)
Bruce Mwape (Zambia)
Desiree Ellis (South Africa) - WINNER
Jerry Tshabalala (Mamelodi Sundowns)
Reynald Pedros (Morocco)
Coach of the Year (Men)
Aliou Cisse (Senegal) - WINNER
Carlos Queiroz (Egypt)
Walid Regragui (Wydad Athletic Club)
Club of the Year (Women)
AS FAR (Morocco)
Hasaacas Ladies (Ghana)
Mamelodi Sundowns (South Africa) - WINNER
Club of the Year (Men)
Al Ahly (Egypt)
RS Berkane (Morocco)
Wydad Athletic Club (Morocco) - WINNER
National Team of the Year (Men)
Cameroon
Egypt
Senegal - WINNER
Goal of the Year
Gabadinho Mhango (Malawi & Orlando Pirates)
Pape Ousmane Sakho (Senegal & Simba) - WINNER
Zouhair El Moutaraji (Morocco & Wydad Athletic Club)
National Team of the Year (Women)
*Due to the absence of a major women's competition during the period under review, the Organising Team for the CAF Awards 2022 has reviewed the selection process for this important category.
The TotalEnergies Women's Africa Cup of Nations Morocco will be factored as one of the criterion in deciding a winner befitting of the status of the award and women’s football in general. The winner will be announced on 23 July 2022 during the final match of the Women’s AFCON.