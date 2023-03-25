'Emotions took control': Bafana coach Broos apologises for behaviour after AFCON draw with Liberia

53m ago

Bafana Bafana coach Hugo Broos has issued an apology following his behaviour after his side drew 2-2 with Liberia in a crucial AFCON qualifier on Friday.

WATCH | Drama! 'Angry' Broos storms off pitch, snubs media after Bafana stunned by Liberia

Bafana Bafana led 2-0 at half-time and cruising but let go of gilt-edged chances to put the game to bed, which only served to encourage their visitors, who drew level through replacements Tisdell Tonia and Mohammed Sangare's late rocket.

Broos was seen storming from the field following the equaliser and then snubbed the media afterwards, sending out assistant Helman Mkhalele for the interviews after the game and again for the post-match press conference. Journalists, however, demanded that Broos address the media.

Broos eventually appeared but gave a short, curt address, saying he was "too angry" to speak before leaving.

On Saturday, Broos issued a statement via the SAFA website saying that his emotions had got the better of him on the night.

"It was everything," Broos said.

"When you see the game, it was clear that we were the better team. It was clear that we had a lot of chances. But it was also clear that we missed a lot of chances that, in the last half an hour, we lost control over the game because, yeah, Liberia was more powerful than we were," he added.

"And then yeah, in the 91st minute or 92nd minute, you get a goal where you lose the victory. And that, yeah, that left me with a lot of emotions and I left at 2-2, went immediately to the dressing room.

Broos said he understood that he should have fulfilled his obligations.

"I did not fulfil my media obligations, and I want to apologise for that. But I am a human being, and the emotions took control over me yesterday. I know from experience that it is better not to say anything in the heat of the moment, and that’s what I did. It was not right, but I think that people can understand in such circumstances when you are taking that decision.”

Broos also dismissed suggestions that he ever considered quitting Bafana Bafana in the heat of the moment on Friday and heading back home to his native Belgium.

“Yes, yes, for sure, for sure, if there is something I want, it is to qualify (Bafana Bafana) for the Africa Cup of Nations,” he continued.

“It has been the same (goal) since I got to South Africa. It is something I have worked for in the last two years, and it was with ups and downs. Sometimes people didn't understand why I took some decisions, but I think everyone saw yesterday that we have a good team.

“Yeah, let's be clear about that also. And let's be clear again that I still believe in the team and that I want to go with them to the Afcon next year in Côte d’Ivoire. So there is no doubt about it, and I will again do everything I can to win on Tuesday and to ensure qualification for Afcon in January next year. So let there be no doubt about that.”


