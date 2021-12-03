FIFA dismisses SAFA's refereeing case, Bafana won't play in 2022 World Cup

The South African Football Association (SAFA) have been dealt a major blow in their efforts to salvage their 2022 World Cup qualifying campaign, with FIFA on Friday dismissing their protests.

SAFA had lodged a formal request with the game's governing body, asking them to investigate the officiating in last month's 1-0 loss to Ghana - played in that country - that brought the curtain down on their efforts to qualify for next year's global showpiece in Qatar.

Ghana's winning goal that day came from a hugely controversial penalty awarded by referee Maguette Ndiaye, with SAFA saying afterwards that they had reason to suspect manipulation and potentially even fixing in the match officiating.

"The South African Football Association (SAFA) will consider its options after the world football governing body (FIFA) dismissed its protest following Bafana Bafana’s controversial 1-0 loss to the Black Stars of Ghana last month," SAFA said in a statement on Friday.

SAFA CEO Tebogo Monthlante said once SAFA gets reasons for the outcome, it will sit down and weigh its options.

"We have received the decision without details and we will request FIFA for the reasons and consider our options," he said.

This latest development mans that Ghana will proceed to the next round of World Cup qualifiers and play in a straight knockout against a yet to be determined opposition to secure their place in Qatar.

Bafana, meanwhile, will have to wait until 2026.