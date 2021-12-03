Bafana Bafana

57m ago

add bookmark

FIFA dismisses SAFA's refereeing case, Bafana won't play in 2022 World Cup

accreditation
Lloyd Burnard
0:00
play article
Subscribers can listen to this article
Hugo Broos (Gallo Images)
Hugo Broos (Gallo Images)

The South African Football Association (SAFA) have been dealt a major blow in their efforts to salvage their 2022 World Cup qualifying campaign, with FIFA on Friday dismissing their protests.

SAFA had lodged a formal request with the game's governing body, asking them to investigate the officiating in last month's 1-0 loss to Ghana - played in that country - that brought the curtain down on their efforts to qualify for next year's global showpiece in Qatar.

Ghana's winning goal that day came from a hugely controversial penalty awarded by referee Maguette Ndiaye, with SAFA saying afterwards that they had reason to suspect manipulation and potentially even fixing in the match officiating.

"The South African Football Association (SAFA) will consider its options after the world football governing body (FIFA) dismissed its protest following Bafana Bafana’s controversial 1-0 loss to the Black Stars of Ghana last month," SAFA said in a statement on Friday.

SAFA CEO Tebogo Monthlante said once SAFA gets reasons for the outcome, it will sit down and weigh its options.

"We have received the decision without details and we will request FIFA for the reasons and consider our options," he said.

This latest development mans that Ghana will proceed to the next round of World Cup qualifiers and play in a straight knockout against a yet to be determined opposition to secure their place in Qatar.

Bafana, meanwhile, will have to wait until 2026. 

We live in a world where facts and fiction get blurred
In times of uncertainty you need journalism you can trust. For only R75 per month, you have access to a world of in-depth analyses, investigative journalism, top opinions and a range of features. Journalism strengthens democracy. Invest in the future today.
Subscribe to News24
Read more on:
safabafana bafana2022 world cupsoccer
Voting Booth
What are your views on the World Rugby men's Player of the Year nominations for 2021 not including any Springboks?
Please select an option Oops! Something went wrong, please try again later.
Results
It's a disgrace! Both Siya Kolisi AND Eben Etzebeth should have been nominated!
39% - 5520 votes
Siya, at the very least, should have been included after a superb season
7% - 936 votes
Etzebeth has been SA's best player this year and should feel hard done by
20% - 2870 votes
Get over it! Moaning about this just sounds like sour grapes!
34% - 4704 votes
Vote
Previous Results
Showmax
The story of a legend: Sir Alex Ferguson

07 Sep

The story of a legend: Sir Alex Ferguson
This week's Premier League matches live

07 Sep

This week's Premier League matches live
Watch live sport with Showmax Pro from R225 p/m

07 Sep

Watch live sport with Showmax Pro from R225 p/m
See more from Showmax
© 2021 (1.1.21329.3) 24.com. All rights reserved.
Terms and Conditions Media24 Privacy Policy
Contact Us
Iab Logo