46m ago

add bookmark

FIFA Women's World Cup headed to SA? Jordaan, SAFA to launch bid: 'We have the capacity to deliver'

accreditation
Compiled by Craig Taylor
0:00
play article
Subscribers can listen to this article
Danny Jordaan. (Photo by Lefty Shivambu/Gallo Images)
Danny Jordaan. (Photo by Lefty Shivambu/Gallo Images)
  • SAFA president Danny Jordaan will attend the draw for the 2023 FIFA Women's World Cup in Auckland this weekend.
  • Banyana Banyana qualified for the prestigious tournament and will see which pool they will compete in.
  • Jordaan's trip is twofold as South Africa will announce their bid to host the 2027 tournament.

The 2023 FIFA Women's World Cup draw takes place in Auckland, New Zealand this weekend, and South African Football Association (SAFA) president Danny Jordaan and Banyana Banyana coach Desiree Ellis will be in attendance. 

While the excitement of finding out who South Africa will face in the pool stages is one of the reasons for their trip, Jordaan will also use the time to inform attendees regarding South Africa's intention to bid to host the 2027 FIFA Women's World Cup tournament, according to the SAFA website.  

Jordaan's mission is backed by the South African Sports Confederation and Olympic Committee (SASCOC), who gave Jordaan a letter of support towards the bid. 

The letter states: "This serves to confirm that SAFA is a member of SASCOC and is a member in good standing. We acknowledge that hosting of either continental or world tournaments in South Africa place the country at the highest level globally and adds value to our economy. National Federations are however required to adhere to SASCOC's protocol and procedures for bidding and hosting of events and the department of sport, arts and culture bidding and hosting regulations of May 2010. 

"SASCOC fully supports and appreciates such intentions with a focus on addressing women's development and growth. The recent achievements by Banyana Banyana attest to the commitments from your federation. We are therefore looking forward to SAFA making a superb  presentation for the opportunity to host the 2027 FIFA Women's World Cup." 

While several nations have indicated that they will bid for the 2027 World Cup, only South Africa and a joint bid from Belgium, Germany, and the Netherlands are officially confirmed. 

"We have the infrastructure, the stadiums, the hotels and the training venues, and what helps is that we have already hosted a World Cup of 32 nations in 2010," Jordaan said on leaving South Africa. 

"The infrastructure is in place, and we have the capacity to deliver. The world knows our capacity, they have seen the stadiums, and they have seen our infrastructure." 


We live in a world where facts and fiction get blurred
In times of uncertainty you need journalism you can trust. For 14 free days, you can have access to a world of in-depth analyses, investigative journalism, top opinions and a range of features. Journalism strengthens democracy. Invest in the future today. Thereafter you will be billed R75 per month. You can cancel anytime and if you cancel within 14 days you won't be billed. 
Subscribe to News24
Read more on:
safafifadanny jordaansoccer
loading... Live
Rocks 0
Warriors 0
View More
loading... Live
Rocks 0
Warriors 0
View More
Voting Booth
Would you be keen to see the Springboks join the Six Nations?
Please select an option Oops! Something went wrong, please try again later.
Results
Yes! The Northern Hemisphere is the future.
53% - 6402 votes
No! The Rugby Championship is still the pinnacle.
47% - 5608 votes
Vote
Previous Results
Editorial feedback and complaints

Contact the public editor with feedback for our journalists, complaints, queries or suggestions about articles on News24.

LEARN MORE
Partner Content
Feed Mzansi: Chef Jason shows kindness through the gift of food in Cape Town

13 Oct

Feed Mzansi: Chef Jason shows kindness through the gift of food in Cape Town
Australia is a melting pot of wild, shocking, and crazy things – here’s how to...

10 Oct

Australia is a melting pot of wild, shocking, and crazy things – here’s how to survive your trip Down Under
What BBC Brit primetime persona are you?

06 Oct

What BBC Brit primetime persona are you?
Sage Business Flow: Taking account of your business processes during a pandemic

11 Aug

Sage Business Flow: Taking account of your business processes during a pandemic
Feed Mzansi: Watch Chef Rozanne cook from the heart and spread joy in Gqeberha

05 Oct

Feed Mzansi: Watch Chef Rozanne cook from the heart and spread joy in Gqeberha
Key highlights of Coca-Cola's World Without Waste Strategy in South Africa

03 Oct

Key highlights of Coca-Cola's World Without Waste Strategy in South Africa
See more sponsored content
© 2022 (2.0.22293.4) 24.com. All rights reserved.
Terms and Conditions Media24 Privacy Policy Vulnerability Disclosure
Contact us
Iab Logo