Five goal hero Holweni inspires Banyana Banyana to emphatic win over Comoros

Sibulele Holweni (Photo by Molly Darlington - AMA/Getty Images)
Sibulele Holweni (Photo by Molly Darlington - AMA/Getty Images)

Banyana Banyana continued their dominance of Group A at the COSAFA Women's Championship on Monday with a dominant 7-0 win over Comoros.

South Africa, who are the defending champions, made it three wins out of three in the group to easily qualify for the quarter-finals of the competition. 

The home side were quickly out of the starting blocks in the first half and as early as the 8th minute had the lead as Sibulele Holweni opened the scoring for the home side.

She added a second in the 30th minute before Hilda Magaia added a third for South Africa to take a 3-0 lead into the break. 

The second half followed the same pattern as the first with South Africa in total control.

Holweni celebrated her hat-trick just three minutes into the half to give Banyana Banyana a 4-0 lead with Nomvula Kgoale making it 5-0 in the 51st minute. 

But Holweni wasn't done yet and she added a sixth and seventh goal for South Africa in the final minutes of the match as Banyana romped home to an emphatic win.

South Africa top their group with nine points from their three matches and have qualified for the semi-final of the competition.

They will play Botswana for a place in the final on Thursday, 12 November.

- Compiled by Sport24 staff

