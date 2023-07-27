Five wrongs Banyana must right to stay alive in World Cup

Banyana Banyana have particular departments they need to get in order before Friday's crucial Group G World Cup game against Argentina in Dunedin.

One of them is in defence, where Noko Matlou's height and experience are needed to help combat any aerial threats.

Banyana need to win against Argentina to keep their World Cup hopes alive.

Banyana Banyana were certainly not outmatched by Sweden during their 2-1 loss in Group G World Cup opener on Sunday, but they do have departments they need to sharpen up when they face Argentina in Dunedin on Friday morning.

News24 looks at five areas that need addressing:

Noko must return to defence

A picture of Swedish defender Amanda Ilestedt towering over her Banyana opponents doing the rounds on social media sums up where South Africa lost the game against Sweden.

Ilestedt's header from a corner on the stroke of full-time settled the game for Sweden.

There is no substitute for pace and definitely no replacement for height and Banyana coach Desiree Ellis' charges were significantly dwarfed.

A significant absentee from Banyana's back four was Noko Matlou, who is the closest thing Banyana have that resembles a tall order in their team.

The goals Banyana conceded came from a cross and a corner that were badly handled by a Banyana defensive line that is small in stature in relation to the tall Swedes.

There was a stream of set-pieces that Banyana couldn't deal with effectively and this is where Matlou's far better command of her aerial space was much needed.

A change in defence to accommodate Matlou could and should see the brilliant Bongeka Gamede shifting to left-back, with Sibulele Holweni either moving forward or coming off the bench.

Andile Dlamini must start

Ellis has made it clear that Kaylin Swart has the better distribution game which made her the preferred choice ahead of Andile Dlamini in the Sweden game.

However, Dlamini, who was voted the continent's best goalkeeper at last year's Women Africa Cup of Nations in Morocco, is the better goalkeeper.

Dlamini also has extensive continental experience with Mamelodi Sundowns' Ladies, but selection, rightly so, remains Ellis' prerogative.

Swart was more than competent with her shot-stopping on Sunday, but command of her box and aerial ability were problematic.

Dlamini is indeed slightly shorter, but she is by far the better goalkeeper. Alas, Ellis has chosen and spoken.

Thembi Kgatlana needs to look up more and work better with Jermaine Seoposenwe

Banyana Banyana have a lethal front three in Thembi Kgatlana, Jermaine Seoponsenwe and Hildah Magaia.

Getting the best out of the trio is Ellis' main mission as Seoponsenwe spent most of the match against Sweden tracking back on defence when Kgatlana was caught in possession.

Kgatlana had a hand in Magaia's goal and easily remains Banyana's most potent attacking threat, but she also needs to bring her attacking teammates into play.

She has the range in passing and pace to attract defenders and create space for her teammates.

Noxolo Cesane's pace and the inner dog will matter

South American sides, the Spanish-speaking ones in particular, are renowned for having a particular fight that makes life tough on the pitch for opposition teams.

If there's a player who embodies that quality for South Africa, it's Noxolo Cesane, who was an unused substitute on Sunday.

If anything, Ellis wasn't keen to give her bench a run on Sunday, which can work both ways in terms of testing conditioning, while also robbing players of crucial game time.

Cesane was one of those players who could have done with five to eight minutes of action so that she can slip straight into playing when asked to.

She has a snarl and aggression that makes the opposition uncomfortable and, outside of her pace and skill, these values should be brought to the fore.

'Randfontein's Ronaldinho' must rise to the occasion

Linda Mothlalo was one of the players who was outmuscled by the physical Swedes - these things do happen in football.

The key for Randfontein's own Ronaldinho is to bounce back and weave her magic on Friday. With the game being played indoors, the least of South Africa's worries will be inclement weather conditions, unlike their soggy opener in Wellinton.

Mothlalo isn't the biggest player, but she has a skill set and engine that's critical to South Africa's attacking game.

Argentina may not have Sweden's tactical and technical ability, so she may have a bit more freedom to roam.