GALLERY | South Africans grace OR Tambo airport to welcome African champs Banyana Banyana

Fans at OR Tambo International airport to welcome Banyana Banyana. (Photo: GCIS)
Fans from around the country graced OR Tambo International airport on Tuesday morning to welcome Banyana Banyana to the country after their successful women's Afcon campaign.
A 2-1 victory over Morocco sealed the deal for Banyana Banyana at the Prince Moulay Abdellah Stadium, Morocco, on Saturday evening.
It was Banyana's sixth attempt, as they have been denied in five previous Women's Afcon finals - 1995, 2000, 2008, 2012 and 2018.
Not to be denied this time around, a brace by Hildah Magaia in the 63rd and 79th minutes ensured victory for South Africa.
South Africans young and old welcomed the champions when they touched down on home soil in full voice and enthusiasm.
There was a lot of elation on the faces of fans who arrived to welcome Banyana Banyana home. (Photo: GCIS)
Young and old graced the airport to welcome African champions Banyana Banyana. (Photo: GCIS)
Fans sing and dance before the arrival of Banyana Banyana. (Photo: GCIS)
Banyana Banyana coach Desiree Ellis. (Photo: GCIS)
Banyana Banyana captain Refiloe Jane with Sport minister Nathi Mthethwa. (Photo: GCIS)
Fans at OR Tambo International airport to welcome Banyana Banyana. (Photo: GCIS)
There was plenty of song and dance for the arrival of Banayana Banyana. (Photo: GCIS)
The team will on Wednesday present the trophy at the Union Buildings where President Cyril Ramaphosa will host them.
