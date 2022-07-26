GALLERY | South Africans grace OR Tambo airport to welcome African champs Banyana Banyana

Fans from around the country graced OR Tambo International airport on Tuesday morning to welcome Banyana Banyana to the country after their successful women's Afcon campaign.

A 2-1 victory over Morocco sealed the deal for Banyana Banyana at the Prince Moulay Abdellah Stadium, Morocco, on Saturday evening.

It was Banyana's sixth attempt, as they have been denied in five previous Women's Afcon finals - 1995, 2000, 2008, 2012 and 2018.

Not to be denied this time around, a brace by Hildah Magaia in the 63rd and 79th minutes ensured victory for South Africa.

South Africans young and old welcomed the champions when they touched down on home soil in full voice and enthusiasm.

The team will on Wednesday present the trophy at the Union Buildings where President Cyril Ramaphosa will host them.