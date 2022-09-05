Hard work ahead for Banyana as Brazil turn on the charm

Copa America winners Brazil were once again too strong for Africa Women's Africa Cup of Nations (WAFCON) champions Banyana Banyana as they ran out 6-0 winners in their friendly in Durban on Monday.

Fresh off a 3-0 win in the first clash on Friday, Brazil proved a cut above what South Africa could offer, although Desiree Ellis's charges had their moments.

Brazil took a 1-0 lead early on when Adriana de Silva opened the scoring in the 5th minute after an error from Banyana goalkeeper Kaylin Swart.

A quick-fire counterattack by South Africa in the 24th minute saw them almost score an equaliser as the Brazilian goalkeeper did brilliantly to save at the feet of Jermaine Seoposenwe.

In the 40th minute, Seoposenwe was almost on the end of a superb cross from the left, but the Brazilian defence just managed to clear the ball in time.

Banyana continued to create several half chances but couldn't pull a goal back.

Just before half-time, Brazil doubled their lead when Debora de Oliveira collected a ball over the top and chipped an onrushing Swart with ease to give the visitors a 2-0 lead at the break.

Things got worse for Bafana early in the second half when another mistake by Swart gifted the ball to Brazil.

In trying to make up for her error, the South African goalkeeper fouled Beatriz Zaneratto João.

João stepped up to take the resulting penalty and beat Swart to her right to give the vistors a 3-0 lead.

Brazil added further goals through Duda Francelino, Kathellen Feitoza, and a second for De Oliveira as South Africa now know they will have to raise their game significantly for next year's Women's World Cup.