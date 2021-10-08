Hlanti on his controversial Bafana call up: 'No one has a contract with the national team'

Kaizer Chiefs left-back Sifiso Hlanti openly speaks on being called up to the Bafana Bafana squad for the doubleheader against Ethiopia.

The 31-year-old was a surprise inclusion by head coach Hugo Broos given his opinion on selecting younger players.

Bafana are four points to the good and sit top of Group G courtesy of their opening two 2022 FIFA Qatar World Cup qualifiers against Zimbabwe (0-0) and Ghana (1-0).

Head coach Hugo Broos did not call up the in-form left-back Lyle Lakay to the national team, which shocked many in the South African football fraternity.

Nyiko Mobbie, a right-back, was deployed at left-back in both matches, making the public criticise Broos' selection.

The Belgium-born coach then named natural left-backs Hlanti and Terrence Mashego in the final 23-man squad for the Ethiopia matches, continuing to ignore calls for Lakay to receive a call-up.

Speaking to the Bafana media department, Hlanti reveals that he will respect any decision made by Broos.

"I don't worry myself that much because I think the coach decided to choose two other left-backs [Mobbie and Terrance Mashego], and I will respect every decision that he takes," Hlanti told Safa media yesterday.

"At the end of the day, no one has a contract with the national team. You play at that point in time, even though it's a choice from the coach.

"I respect whoever is playing, and Mashego is a good guy. He has been doing well, and for me, it's about encouraging going forward because he still has a long way to go."

The former Swallows FC defender expects a tough away game against Ethiopia on Saturday but is optimistic about Bafana's chances of getting a positive result.

"It's all up to us as players how we respond, and from the beginning of the camp, the boys were looking good and were looking sharp, so there is a positive attitude, and the mentality is good," he said.

"We need to go out there and show what we are good at, and things have to go the way we want even though it will be difficult. Playing in Africa is always tough, but we have to be positive."

Hlanti added: "For me, what matters most is not worrying much about the opposition teams. They are also a good side, they can play, and they are a competitive team. They are willing to make things happen for themselves.

"We don't need to be afraid to face challenges, and that's what matters the most because at the end of the day, I always tell myself that whenever you go, you need to stand up and show what you are good at."

Kick-off is at 15:00 (SA time).