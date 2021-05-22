Bafana Bafana

Hugo Broos names a limited 19-man squad in first-ever Bafana Bafana selection

Baden Gillion
Bafana Bafana head coach Hugo Broos. (Photo by Lefty Shivambu/Gallo Images)
Newly-appointed head coach Hugo Broos on Saturday named his first-ever Bafana Bafana squad to face Uganda in an international friendly in preparation for their 2022 World Cup qualifying campaign.

The limited 19-man squad is scheduled to face The Cranes at Orlando Stadium on 10 June in the first of two friendlies arranged for the beginning of June in the first competitive fixture since Broos' appointment.

Captain Thulani Hlathswayo is the biggest omission in Broos' new-look squad with just two foreign players selected due to the ongoing Covid-19 travel restrictions.

The Belgian revealed, during his unveiling, that he will miss the two fixtures as he will be back in his homeland to receive a second Covid-19 vaccination jab.

Instead, his two assistant coaches - Chedomir Janevski and former Bafana Bafana winger Helman Mkhalele - will take charge of proceedings.

SAFA unveiled Bafana legend Mkhalele as Broos' local assistant, bringing an end to a protracted appointment saga.

The under-pressure soccer body was first reported to have been close to appointing Carlos Queiroz and then Benni McCarthy before clinching the 69-year-old's signature.

While also being linked with former head coach Molefi Ntseki in an assistant coach role before Mkhalele agreed to join Broos' coaching staff.

BAFANA BAFANA 19-MAN SQUAD:

Goalkeepers

Ronwen Williams (SuperSport United), Bruce Bvuma (Kaizer Chiefs)

Defenders

Nkosinathi Sibisi (Golden Arrows), Rivaldo Coetzee, Rushine de Reuck, Aubrey Modiba, Mosa Lebusa (all Mamelodi Sundowns), Innocent Maela (Orlando Pirates), Craig Martin (Cape Town City), Sibisiso Mabiliso (AmaZulu)

Midfielders

Thabang Monare (Orlando Pirates), Keagan Dolly (Montpellier FC, France), Sipho Mbule, Teboho Mokoena, (both SuperSport United), Lebogang Maboe, Mothobi Mvala (both Mamelodi Sundowns)

Strikers

Bongokuhle Hlongwane, Thabiso Kutumela (both Maritzburg United), Percy Tau (Brighton and Hove Albion, England)

Kick-off for Bafana Bafana's clash against Uganda is at 18:00.

