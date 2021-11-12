Hugo Broos not keen on 'counting' ahead of Ghana qualification finale

Bafana Bafana coach Hugo Broos said he doesn't want to count too much when it comes to dealing with permutations ahead of Sunday's final World Cup qualifier against Ghana in Cape Coast.

Bafana Bafana coach Hugo Broos said they'll avoid tricky 'counting' by going all out to do the business against Ghana in Cape Coast on Sunday.



By beating Zimbabwe 1-0 at the FNB Stadium on Thursday, South Africa retained control of Group G, which they lead by three points over Ghana (10).

However, South Africa have to avoid defeat in the final group game to proceed to the final knockout game in March next year.

A point or a win will do, but South Africa's dodgy record away in key qualification games has also come to the fore.

There's also Bafana's notorious inability to read qualification permutations, with World Cup qualification groups being determined by goal difference rather than head-to-head, which is CAF's favoured method.

"We don't have to count so much. If we do so, we are finished. We are three points ahead," Broos said.

Zimbabwe coach Norman Mapeza, who had to field some difficult questions about his team's form and performance, couldn't understand why Broos was being put in a difficult position.

"You should be happy because the coach has put you in this position, so you need to be grateful," Mapeza said.

"I heard what [SAFA president] Danny Jordaan said about this project, so you need to be grateful about where the coach has taken you with this project."

"We went to Cape Coast and it wasn't easy, so the guys need to be ready. I hope you find a training pitch there."

Broos though admitted they need to play far better than they did against Zimbabwe on Thursday to stand a chance of proceeding to the next round.

"We'll have to play better than we did in this game and being in the next round has to be the ambition for the players," Broos said.

"On Sunday, we have to fight to be in the next round because if we don't have that mentality and the fighting spirit, we won't succeed.

"It's up to us to have it and to do it because once you are there, everything is possible. We're in a very good position so let's take it."