Human rescues Bafana as SA draw Namibia in Cosafa opener

Bafana Bafana were held to a 1-1 draw in their opening Cosafa Cup encounter against Namibia at King Zwelithini Stadium in Durban on Wednesday.

Namibia opened the scoreboard as Chippa United's Elmo Kambindu gave their African neighbours the lead in the first half.

Kambindu slotted an easy header to the left-hand post and hand the visitors a 1-0 lead at half-time.

A second-half substitution from the bench secured the hosts an equaliser.

Rowan Human, who plies for Maritzburg United, come off the bench and found the back of the net from the penalty spot in the 48th minute.

"I am happy with the point and we will go back, prepare for the next match and do our level best to make sure that we get the maximum points. It is going to be a difficult match," Ramoreboli told SuperSport TV after the game.

"I think our performance was not that consistent. We made a couple of changes and it is the first match, I was expecting this... a bit of rustiness because some of these guys are playing football for the first time in three months or so."

South Africa will face Botswana in their next group match on Saturday in Durban.

Kick-off is at 15:00.