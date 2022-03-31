Bafana Bafana

'I got Mbappe's jersey, Lakay got his pants' - Bafana captain Williams reveals

Tashreeq Vardien
Kylian Mbappe and Ronwen Williams
Kylian Mbappe and Ronwen Williams
  • World champions France claimed an emphatic 5-0 victory against Bafana Bafana on Tuesday.
  • It was the first time Bafana had played against the European side since the 2010 World Cup.
  • Bafana return to action in June. 

Bafana Bafana captain and goalkeeper Ronwen Williams has revealed that he ended up getting the jersey of France star forward Kylian Mbappe after the international friendly on Tuesday.

READ | Bafana boss Broos 'a little bit angry' at Deschamps for fielding Mbappe

The 30-year-old also told Bafana's media department that Fagrie Lakay, who plays for Pyramids FC in Egypt, claimed the pants of the Paris Saint-Germain speedster.

The national team toured Europe for the first time in a decade after playing to a goalless draw against Guinea in Belgium, before their 5-0 defeat at the hands of the world champions in Lille.

Williams expressed that the defeat showed the amount of work Bafana has got to do to compete with the best in world football.

However, the experience is memorable and will stick with the youthful South African side for the rest of their lives.

"I got Mbappe's jersey," said Williams after the match.

"Fagrie Lakay got the pants! The whole French team is so humble, so nice. We all knew about Mbappe, but seeing it first-hand is crazy how good he is.

"He does everything at such a high level, I don't think I've ever seen anyone so quick, and he still keeps the ball."

ALSO READ | Heavy France defeat 'not a shame for us' says Bafana boss Broos

Williams added: "All of them are superstars; Paul Pogba oozes confidence. Everything looks so easy, but that is the level they are playing at.

"It was a wonderful experience; we learned so much.

"Playing the world champions wasn't easy; they showed what their level is, and it shows us where we are as a team.

"We have positives we can take out; it is going to make us better going forward."

