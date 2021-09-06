'I saw a team with confidence' - Bafana boss Broos elated with crucial home victory over Ghana

Bafana Bafana head coach Hugo Broos was impressed with the "progress" his charges made this week as they secured an all-important 1-0 victory against Ghana on Monday at FNB Stadium.

It was 21-year-old Bongokuhle Hlongwane who scored a striker's instinct finish against the Black Stars in the dying minutes of their 2022 FIFA World Cup qualifier to steer Bafana Bafana to the summit of Group G.

After a disappointing goalless draw against Zimbabwe on Friday, Broos' charges came out a determined unit against a plucky Ghanaian outfit, who put the home side to the test in their own backyard.

However, South Africa were up for the challenge and put on a gallant display that earned them three points, with four crucial qualifying matches still to be played in October and November.

"I am very proud and happy today from what I saw on the pitch of my team. We made a big progress in one week from what I saw in Zimbabwe,” Broos told reporters after the match.

"What I saw today, I saw a team with confidence who played a very good game. There was determination, there was a will to win, there was discipline and that is what I like.

"We will see if we can go on like this and make progress like we did now in this week and we will see where we’ll end at the end of the qualifying race."

In his dissertation of the match, Ghana coach Charles Kwabla Akonnor admits that they travelled to South Africa with only victory in mind after securing a 1-0 win against Ethiopia on Friday.

"We started well in the first half. We were tactically very disciplined," explained Akonnor.

"I mean it went the way we wanted but we were not clinical upfront and that was the problem.

"But I was satisfied with the way we played in terms of controlling the game.

"In the second-half we somehow lost the game in the midfield with how we wanted to play.

“We believed we could win this match. We did one or two substitutions which went the other way around and somehow, we kept dropping and it affected our game."

Meanwhile, Ethiopia and Zimbabwe face off against each other on Tuesday evening (18:00).

Only top spot in each of the groups will progress to the next round of qualification, and while Bafana still have four fixtures to go, they are well-placed early on in their campaign following this result.

The 10 group (A-J) winners will advance to the final round of qualification for Qatar 2022.

They will then go into a draw and face each other to decide the final five nations representing Africa on the global stage.

Next year's World Cup, the first time hosted in the middle east, is expected to take place from 21 November - 18 December.