Injured Percy Tau out of Bafana Bafana squad for crucial World Cup qualifiers

Bafana Bafana head coach Hugo Broos has named his squad for the upcoming 2022 FIFA Qatar World Cup qualifiers against Ethiopia early next month.

Last week, the 69-year-old Belgian announced a 34-man provisional squad that he has now cut down to 23 players for the much-anticipated matches.

Star striker Percy Tau misses out on selection as he is injured, while Gift Links and Luther Singh were also omitted from the national squad.

South Africa are top of Group G with four points from two games following their goalless away draw to Zimbabwe before beating Ghana 1-0 at FNB Stadium three days later.

With just four fixtures remaining for this round of the qualifications, Bafana will now shift their focus to taking on the East Africans.

Broos and Bafana travel to Ethiopia on Saturday, 9 October, before welcoming the same opponents for the return leg at FNB Stadium on Tuesday, 12 October. (kick-off times to be announced)

Full Bafana Bafana 23-Man Squad: Goalkeepers Ronwen Williams (Supersport United FC), Veli Mothwa (AmaZulu FC), Bruce Bvuma (Kaizer Chiefs FC) Defenders Sydney Mobbie (Sekhukhune United FC), Njabulo Blom (Kaizer Chiefs FC), Terrence Mashego (Cape Town City), Sifiso Hlanti (Kaizer Chiefs FC), Rushine De Reuk (Mamelodi Sundowns FC), Siyanda Xulu (Hapoel Tel Aviv, Israel), Njabulo Ngcobo (Kaizer Chiefs FC), Mosa Lebusa (Mamelodi Sundowns FC) Midfielders Mothobi Mvala (Mamelodi Sundowns FC), Thabani Zuke (Golden Arrows), Yusuf Maart (Sekhukhune FC), Teboho Mokoena (SuperSport United FC), Goodman Mosele (Orlando Pirates FC), Ethan Brooks (TS Galaxy FC) Forwards Thabiso Kutumela (Mamelodi Sundowns FC), Bongokuhle Hlongwane (Maritzburg United FC), Evidence Makgopa (Baroka FC), Victor Letsoalo (Royal Am FC), Vincent Pule (Orlando Pirates FC), Tshegofatso Mabasa (Orlando Pirates FC)



