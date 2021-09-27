Bafana Bafana

48m ago

add bookmark

Injured Percy Tau out of Bafana Bafana squad for crucial World Cup qualifiers

accreditation
Tashreeq Vardien
0:00
play article
Subscribers can listen to this article
Percy Tau (Gallo Images)
Percy Tau (Gallo Images)

Bafana Bafana head coach Hugo Broos has named his squad for the upcoming 2022 FIFA Qatar World Cup qualifiers against Ethiopia early next month.

Last week, the 69-year-old Belgian announced a 34-man provisional squad that he has now cut down to 23 players for the much-anticipated matches.

Star striker Percy Tau misses out on selection as he is injured, while Gift Links and Luther Singh were also omitted from the national squad.

South Africa are top of Group G with four points from two games following their goalless away draw to Zimbabwe before beating Ghana 1-0 at FNB Stadium three days later.

With just four fixtures remaining for this round of the qualifications, Bafana will now shift their focus to taking on the East Africans.

Broos and Bafana travel to Ethiopia on Saturday, 9 October, before welcoming the same opponents for the return leg at FNB Stadium on Tuesday, 12 October. (kick-off times to be announced)

Full Bafana Bafana 23-Man Squad:

Goalkeepers

Ronwen Williams (Supersport United FC), Veli Mothwa (AmaZulu FC), Bruce Bvuma (Kaizer Chiefs FC)

Defenders

Sydney Mobbie (Sekhukhune United FC), Njabulo Blom (Kaizer Chiefs FC), Terrence Mashego (Cape Town City), Sifiso Hlanti (Kaizer Chiefs FC), Rushine De Reuk (Mamelodi Sundowns FC), Siyanda Xulu (Hapoel Tel Aviv, Israel), Njabulo Ngcobo (Kaizer Chiefs FC), Mosa Lebusa (Mamelodi Sundowns FC)

Midfielders

Mothobi Mvala (Mamelodi Sundowns FC), Thabani Zuke (Golden Arrows), Yusuf Maart (Sekhukhune FC), Teboho Mokoena (SuperSport United FC), Goodman Mosele (Orlando Pirates FC), Ethan Brooks (TS Galaxy FC)

Forwards

Thabiso Kutumela (Mamelodi Sundowns FC), Bongokuhle Hlongwane (Maritzburg United FC), Evidence Makgopa (Baroka FC), Victor Letsoalo (Royal Am FC), Vincent Pule (Orlando Pirates FC), Tshegofatso Mabasa (Orlando Pirates FC)


We live in a world where facts and fiction get blurred
In times of uncertainty you need journalism you can trust. For only R75 per month, you have access to a world of in-depth analyses, investigative journalism, top opinions and a range of features. Journalism strengthens democracy. Invest in the future today.
Subscribe to News24
Read more on:
bafana bafanaethiopia2022 world cup qualifierssoccer
Voting Booth
After the opening weekend of URC action, what did you make of the South African struggles?
Please select an option Oops! Something went wrong, please try again later.
Results
It exposed the quality of South African rugby...
38% - 158 votes
There were positives to take
8% - 32 votes
We shouldn't read too much into one weekend
18% - 75 votes
It will take the SA sides time to adjust to the new competition
36% - 147 votes
Vote
Previous Results
Showmax
Stream SuperSport United vs Kaizer Chiefs

07 Sep

Stream SuperSport United vs Kaizer Chiefs
The GOAT: Usain Bolt in I am Bolt

07 Sep

The GOAT: Usain Bolt in I am Bolt
Watch live sport with Showmax Pro from R225 p/m

07 Sep

Watch live sport with Showmax Pro from R225 p/m
See more from Showmax
Apple Store Google Play
© 2021 (1.1.21265.9) 24.com. All rights reserved.
Terms and Conditions Media24 Privacy Policy
Contact Us
Iab Logo