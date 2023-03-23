53m ago

'It's the Percy I know': Back to his old self, says beaming Broos before crucial Afcon qualifier

Tashreeq Vardien
Percy Tau (Getty Images)
  • Bafana Bafana head coach Hugo Broos is happy to have a fit again Percy Tau in his 23-man squad.
  • The forward is in a purple patch of form, scoring and assisting in goals in back-to-back weekends for Al Ahly.
  • Bafana play Liberia on Friday and Tuesday in decisive Afcon qualifiers.

Bafana Bafana head coach Hugo Broos smiled with pleasure when he spoke about Percy Tau, who, according to the Belgian mentor, is back to his old self of scoring and assisting in goals.

The 28-year-old is part of Broos's 23-man squad that will take on Liberia in two crucial Africa Cup of Nation qualifiers on Friday at 18:00 at Orlando Stadium and away in Monrovia on Tuesday, 28 March, also at 18:00 (SA time).

"Last year, it was like he had 50kg on every leg," Broos told reporters in Johannesburg on Thursday.

"So, now you see he's fresh. It is the Percy that I like and that I know from Belgium," he said of the former Brighton signing who also earned himself European stints with Club Brugge and Anderlecht before he signed with Egyptian club Al Ahly in 2021.

"This is maybe the first time since I've been here that I see that," Broos continued.

"In the beginning [of my Bafana contract], my first games for qualifiers for World Cup, it was Percy on 50% or maybe less with all the injuries he got.

"But now, he recovered. He plays all the games [for his club], and you see what that does with a player like Percy's [quality]. So, I'm very happy with him."

The Al Ahly attacker has had his fair share of spells on the sidelines in the past 24 months, nurturing knocks and playing when not fit.

The former Mamelodi Sundowns ace netted during back-to-back league games in early December for the Red Devils before a torn muscle kept Tau in the doctor's office again.

That medical episode was the turning point after a nearly two-month break from getting himself back to full fitness.

After a late return in January and earning much-needed minutes in his legs again, Tau slowly began to soar again.

The forward netted against his old club, the Brazilians, in Al Ahly's CAF Champions League Group A defeat at Loftus Stadium earlier in March, before inspiring the Egyptian giants past Cameroon's Coton Sport last weekend.

"I think Percy, little by little, is again to his best level for me. Certainly, against Sundowns he was the best player of his team.

"He is fresh again. I see it also in training. He is feeling good for the moment, and it's normal. He is also decisive.

"He scored here against Sundowns. He scored against Coton Sport and had a few assists. So, he's confident."

However, Broos would not show his hand ahead of the matchday deadline, as he laughed and then shrugged off the notion that Tau would start against Liberia in Soweto on Friday.

With three qualifiers remaining, winning both matches against the West Africans would mean that Bafana don't have to win their final Group K qualifier at home against Morocco.


bafana bafana percy tau hugo broos soccer
