Itumeleng Khune at Senzo Meyiwa's tombstone unveiling: 'They could not separate us'

Itumeleng Khune has shared fond memories of Senzo Meyiwa at the late goalkeeper's tombstone unveiling.

Khune and Meyiwa first met during junior national levels before making names for themselves at Kaizer Chiefs and Orlando Pirates, respectively.

Khune recalls the time the pair played TV games during national camp.



Bafana Bafana goalkeeper Itumeleng Khune shared fond memories of his "friend" Senzo Meyiwa during the unveiling of the late star's tombstone in KwaZulu-Natal on Tuesday.

Khune and Meyiwa both came up through the junior national ranks before stepping up and being given the chance at Kaizer Chiefs and Orlando Pirates, respectively.

Both goalkeepers were regarded in the senior national side before Meyiwa's murder in 2014 which is still under investigation six years on.

Speaking at the Moses Mabhida Stadium during the unveiling of Meyiwa's tombstone, Khune said the two were inseparable and gave then under-23 coach Steve Komphela "stress".

"We had some good memories with my friend," Khune said. "I remember we were in Botswana for the national team and because we were inseparable because of our talent, we gave coach Steve Komphela stress.

"Coach Steve would start selecting the team from defenders without including 'keepers and asked players to vote on who should be in the starting line-up between the two of us.

"They couldn't separate us. At some point they were hoping to use us both."

Khune also told a story of the time where they played FIFA on PlayStation and neither wanted to lose due to their competitiveness.

"In that Botswana camp, as we were very competitive, we were playing TV games and because we didn't want to lose, we damaged our room. Every time I scored, he would throw a chair and I would also do the same with the bed," Khune laughed.

"When we were leaving the hotel, we were called upon and the coach told us to avoid such [incidents]. He would separate us whenever he called up the team."

Khune added: "My friend passed away when he was on top of his game, and what pains me the most is he didn't achieve more than what he deserved.

"I hope justice will be served because he deserves that. lala kahle mngani wami, I still miss you and we had vision."

- Compiled by Tashreeq Vardien