Bafana Bafana

1h ago

add bookmark

Itumeleng Khune reveals his 'ultimate goal' with Bafana Bafana

Tashreeq Vardien
0:00
play article
Subscribers can listen to this article
Bafana players celebrate after the Africa Cup of Nations qualifier between South Africa and Sierra Leone at Mbombela Stadium.
Bafana players celebrate after the Africa Cup of Nations qualifier between South Africa and Sierra Leone at Mbombela Stadium.
(Lefty Shivambu/Gallo Images)
  • Itumeleng Khune says he wants to match or break the appearance record of former Bafana Bafana captain Aaron Mokoena.
  • The star goalkeeper has been selected for Bafana for the first time in over a year ahead of the 2021 AFCON qualifiers.
  • The 33-year-old currently has 91 caps for South Africa.

Star goalkeeper Itumeleng Khune admits the remains committed to match or break the appearance record of former Bafana Bafana captain Aaron Mokoena

The retired defender, now 39-years-old, represented South Africa from 1999 until 2012.

He ended his senior national career with 107 caps, the most appearances by any Bafana Bafana player.

READ | Veteran goalkeeper Itumeleng Khune still 'hungry' to play as clock ticks on his career

Khune, 33, currently boasts 91 caps for South Africa, sixteen appearances shy of matching Mokoena.

However, the Kaizer Chiefs goalkeeper has the chance to increase that number after he was called up to the national squad for the first time in over a year.

"That's my ultimate goal, to match the record (or break it) of our former skipper (Aaron Mokoena). He knows that as well. I told him that and it is possible," Khune told the media ahead of Bafana Bafana's back-to-back 2021 Africa Cup of Nations (AFCON) qualifiers against Sao Tome and Principe.

"It all takes hard work, discipline, determination and to convince the coach that I deserve to play but like I said it won't be easy.

"We have Goalkeeper of the Season Ronwen Williams, then we have Darren Keet, who has been playing in Europe, so it's great competition that keeps us firmly on the ground.

"But again, we're all here for one common goal which is to represent the country and get the results that we want and whoever plays ahead of me, he has my full support for the benefit of the national team."

For the upcoming fixtures, head coach Molefi Ntseki has three goalkeeper options to choose from - Khune, Darren Keet and Williams.

ALSO READ | Itumeleng Khune explains why he deserves Bafana Bafana call-up: 'Critics will always be there'

South Africa's first match takes place on Friday 13 November (kick-off is at 21:00) at the Moses Mabhida Stadium, while the second encounter is scheduled for Monday 16 November (15:00) at the Nelson Mandela Bay Stadium.

We live in a world where facts and fiction get blurred
In times of uncertainty you need journalism you can trust. For only R75 per month, you have access to a world of in-depth analyses, investigative journalism, top opinions and a range of features. Journalism strengthens democracy. Invest in the future today.
Subscribe to News24
Related Links
Footballers are just 'puppets' for UEFA and FIFA, says Toni Kroos
What to look out for in Nations League finale
Man Utd 'absolutely committed' to Solskjaer, says Woodward
Read more on:
sao tome and principebafana bafanaafcon 2021itumeleng khunesoccer
Voting Booth
What is your favourite sport to watch on TV?
Please select an option Oops! Something went wrong, please try again later.
Results
Rugby
42% - 9415 votes
Cricket
11% - 2503 votes
Football
19% - 4290 votes
Athletics
2% - 550 votes
Boxing
1% - 204 votes
Cycling
2% - 526 votes
Golf
5% - 1094 votes
Motorsport
8% - 1886 votes
Tennis
3% - 757 votes
Water sports
1% - 204 votes
American sports
1% - 282 votes
MMA / WWE / UFC
3% - 719 votes
Vote
Previous Results
Apple Store Google Play
© 2020 (1.1.20317.1) 24.com. All rights reserved. Terms and Conditions Contact Us
Iab Logo