Itumeleng Khune reveals his 'ultimate goal' with Bafana Bafana

Itumeleng Khune says he wants to match or break the appearance record of former Bafana Bafana captain Aaron Mokoena.

The star goalkeeper has been selected for Bafana for the first time in over a year ahead of the 2021 AFCON qualifiers.

The 33-year-old currently has 91 caps for South Africa.

Star goalkeeper Itumeleng Khune admits the remains committed to match or break the appearance record of former Bafana Bafana captain Aaron Mokoena.



The retired defender, now 39-years-old, represented South Africa from 1999 until 2012.

He ended his senior national career with 107 caps, the most appearances by any Bafana Bafana player.

Khune, 33, currently boasts 91 caps for South Africa, sixteen appearances shy of matching Mokoena.

However, the Kaizer Chiefs goalkeeper has the chance to increase that number after he was called up to the national squad for the first time in over a year.

"That's my ultimate goal, to match the record (or break it) of our former skipper (Aaron Mokoena). He knows that as well. I told him that and it is possible," Khune told the media ahead of Bafana Bafana's back-to-back 2021 Africa Cup of Nations (AFCON) qualifiers against Sao Tome and Principe.

"It all takes hard work, discipline, determination and to convince the coach that I deserve to play but like I said it won't be easy.

"We have Goalkeeper of the Season Ronwen Williams, then we have Darren Keet, who has been playing in Europe, so it's great competition that keeps us firmly on the ground.

"But again, we're all here for one common goal which is to represent the country and get the results that we want and whoever plays ahead of me, he has my full support for the benefit of the national team."

For the upcoming fixtures, head coach Molefi Ntseki has three goalkeeper options to choose from - Khune, Darren Keet and Williams.

South Africa's first match takes place on Friday 13 November (kick-off is at 21:00) at the Moses Mabhida Stadium, while the second encounter is scheduled for Monday 16 November (15:00) at the Nelson Mandela Bay Stadium.