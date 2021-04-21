JUST IN | SAFA to announce new Bafana Bafana coach on Saturday

The South African Football Association (SAFA) has confirmed to the public that the new Bafana Bafana coach will be announced on Saturday, 24 April.

"@SAFA_net will announce new Bafana Bafana head coach on Saturday, 24 April 2021. More updates will be provided on this page," the country's football governing body said on the official Bafana Bafana Twitter account.

BREAKING: @SAFA_net will announce new Bafana Bafana head coach on Saturday, 24 April 2021.



More updates will be provided on this page. — Bafana Bafana (@BafanaBafana) April 21, 2021

SAFA sacked Molefi Ntseki last month after he failed to guide the national side to the 2021 Africa Cup of Nations to be held in Cameroon.

Since then, the association has held various board meetings to hasten the process of announcing the next coach - Bafana Bafana's 15th mentor in the last decade.

SAFA boss Danny Jordaan confirmed last week that the technical committee would hand their recommendations for the vacant post to the National Executive Committee.

Technical committee chairperson Jack Maluleke confirmed that SAFA received up to 200 CVs for the vacant Bafana Bafana head coach role.

However, only five candidates CVs made the final cut.

It has been widely reported that fan favourites Benni McCarthy, Pitso Mosimane were the preferred local candidates.

Meanwhile, Herve Renard (France), Carlos Queiroz (Portugal) and Hugo Broos (Belgium) are the international contenders.