Kaizer Chiefs' striking ace Ashley Du Preez receives maiden Bafana Bafana call-up

Bafana Bafana management have confirmed the call-up of Kaizer Chiefs forward Ashley Du Preez after Lyle Foster had to withdraw from the national squad due to injury.

"[A] Warm welcome to Ashley Du Preez as he joins camp, replacing Lyle Foster who has been released due to injury," the official Bafana Twitter account revealed on Tuesday afternoon.

Du Preez is the second late call-up after Siyanda Xulu replaced the injured Thibang Phete in the 23-man squad.



Du Preez has been influential since signing for Amakhosi in the off-season from Stellenbosch, scoring two goals and providing one assist in six appearances for the Soweto giants.

The 25-year-old joins Melusi Buthelezi, Sibongiseni Mthethwa, Luke Le Roux, Mihlali Mayambela, Khanyisa Mayo and Pule Mmodi as the uncapped players in the squad.

South Africa will entertain the Leone Stas on Saturday, 24 September (15:00), before taking on neighbours, the Zebras, on Tuesday, 27 September (18:00).

Both fixtures will be played at FNB Stadium.



