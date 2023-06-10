27m ago

Legendary former Bafana Bafana coach Clive Barker dies

Herman Mostert
Clive Barker celebrates. (Photo by Matthew Ashton/EMPICS via Getty Images)
  • Former Bafana Bafana head coach Clive Barker has died at 78.
  • Barker had been suffering from Lewy Body Dementia.
  • He is famous for coaching South Africa to Africa Cup of Nations glory on home soil in 1996.

Legendary former Bafana Bafana coach Clive Barker died at the age of 78 on Saturday.

In March this year, it was revealed that Barker, who famously coached South Africa to Africa Cup of Nations success in 1996, had been diagnosed with Lewy Body Dementia (LBD).

Barker's family confirmed his death in a statement on Saturday morning.

"It is with profound sadness that the family of former Bafana Bafana coach Clive Barker announce his passing on Saturday, 10 June after a brave battle with Lewy Body Dementia (LBD)," the statement read.

In January, Barker was also admitted to a Durban hospital where he was treated for an aneurysm, which affected blood flowing from his heart.

The family statement continued: "We would like to express our sincere gratitude to the medical professionals who cared for Clive over the past six months.

"He fought a brave battle, and we are relieved he is now at peace.

"Clive will be remembered by South Africans for his role in helping to bring a nation together around the 1996 Africa Cup of Nations, but for us he was a loving husband, father, and grandfather, and he will be dearly missed.

"We have been overwhelmed by the enormous outpouring of love and support for Clive since he was first diagnosed with LBD, and this is a testament to the coach, friend, and mentor he was to not only several generations of footballers, but also anyone who crossed his path in the sport he so dearly loved. 

"We will provide details of the memorial service in the coming days and ask the family’s privacy be respected at this very difficult time."

In a coaching career that spanned 42 years, Barker mentored teams including AmaZulu, Manning Rangers, Durban City, Durban Bush Bucks, Santos Cape Town, Wits and, as his last assignment, Maritzburg United, which came to an end in 2016.

Barker led Durban City to two back-to-back league titles in 1982 and 1983 and the Durban Bush Bucks to the honours in 1985.


