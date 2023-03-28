55m ago

Liberia coach has no fear of Bafana and 'confident' Broos: '90 minutes will judge the two teams'

Cassius Mailula, Thapelo Morena and Veli Mothwa (Photo by Lefty Shivambu/Gallo Images)
  • Liberia's coach says there's no fear factor ahead of facing Bafana Bafana.
  • Liberia and SA drew 2-2 in their first-leg Afcon qualifier last Friday.
  • Ansu Keita says they learned a lot about South Africa in the clash at Orlando Stadium.

Liberia head coach Ansu Keita says his side has no fear of South Africa ahead of the return leg of their 2023 Africa Cup of Nations qualifier in Monrovia on Tuesday evening.

The Lone Stars were 2-0 down to Bafana Bafana in their first clash at the Orlando Stadium on Friday before eking out a well-deserved 2-2 draw.

Bafana seemingly cruised to a comfortable lead in the first half after a brace from Burnley striker Lyle Foster.

But Bongokuhle Hlongwane inadvertently deflected the ball into his own net following a 68th-minute free-kick before Mohammed Sangare gave Liberia hope of qualification with a superb late strike in injury time.

The winner at the Samuel Kanyon Doe Stadium will qualify for the tournament to be held in the Ivory Coast at the beginning of 2024.

"We learned a lot about South Africa, we've worked towards it, and we think tomorrow (Tuesday) we'll be better," the former Liberia under-17 coach told reporters on the eve of the highly anticipated clash.

"I respect them a lot, but there wasn't [fear] in the first leg. We went for it but trust me, we went for a win, but getting a draw was good for us.

"It was part of our plan. Coming back home gives us a 50/50 chance. South Africa is very good, trust me, but tomorrow (Tuesday) 90 minutes will judge us."

Keita has been bullish since the result last Friday, saying that Liberia will make Bafana "suffer" in Monrovia.

And the Liberian mentor kept the same energy as he spoke about Bafana head coach Hugo Broos.

"The coach, it's a coach that I respect a lot ... if he sounded confident, of course, all coaches should sound confident," Keita said when reporters told him how confident Broos felt about the match.

"If he described our first goal as once in a moon, I would say that's football, and I could describe his goals, but I will not go there as I respect him; I respect his time. 

"But I think he sounded like this before and the result we saw in South Africa, so if he still sounds confident, I will tell him that 90 minutes, I repeat, 90 minutes, will judge the two teams tomorrow."

Kick-off is at 18:00 (SA time).


