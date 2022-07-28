Limpopo govt adds further R500 000 to Banyana bonuses for Limpopo-born stars

Limpopo-born Banyana Banyana players received a further bonus bump up after the province's Department of Sport, Arts and Culture committed to adding R500 000 to their bonus kitty.

Hildah Magaia, who netted the winning double in the Women's Africa Cup of Nations (Wafcon) final to beat Morocco, Noko Matlou, Lebogang Ramalepe, Nomvula Kgoale and Amogelang Motau will each pocket R100 000 for their exploits in Morocco.

MEC for Sport, Arts & Culture Thandi Moraka has anounced that @Banyana_Banyana

Players-Hildah Magaia, Noko Matlou, Lebogang Ramalepe, Nomvula Kgoale and Amogelang Motau will each receive R100 000. pic.twitter.com/9QfFNEoPOe — Nathi Kubyane (@Nathaniels15) July 28, 2022

MORE PICKINGS!!!



THE MEC for Sport, Arts and Culture in Limpopo Thandi Moraka has promised the five Banyana Banyana players R 100 000 each for winning the #WAFCON2022 #FARPost pic.twitter.com/qiXIEBdX4H — FARPost_ZA (@FARPostZA) July 28, 2022

Limpopo MEC for Sport, Arts and Culture Thandi Moraka made the announcement on Thursday at an event honouring the players, who contributed to South Africa making history in Rabat.

Sports Minister Nathi Mthethwa announced that his office would commit R5.8 million to the Banyana bonus kitty on the team's arrival on Tuesday.

Before the tournament, the South African Football Association said the players would share a R9.2 million bonus pool.

At the Union Buildings on Wednesday, President Cyril Ramaphosa told the players: "You deserve equal pay for equal work that you do."



