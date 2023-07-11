41m ago

Share

Mabasa's double steers Bafana Bafana to Cosafa Cup semi-finals

accreditation
Tashreeq Vardien
0:00
play article
Subscribers can listen to this article
Tshegofatso Mabasa (Cosafa Media)
Tshegofatso Mabasa (Cosafa Media)

It was not the most clinical performance, but Bafana Bafana got the job done in the end courtesy of a super-substitute performance from Tshegofatso Mabasa.

FT | South Africa 2-1 Eswatini

South Africa booked their place in the 2023 Cosafa Cup semi-finals after earning a hard-fought 2-1 victory against Eswatini in their final Group A fixture on Tuesday.

With a 1-1 draw against Namibia and a 2-1 victory over Botswana, Bafana Bafana aimed to secure maximum points in their match against Eswatini.

Eswatini, on the other hand, entered the game on equal footing with Botswana, accumulating three points so far.

The high-stakes fixture between Bafana and Eswatini unfolded simultaneously with the clash between Namibia and Botswana at the Moses Mabhida Stadium.

For South Africa, a victory was imperative to avoid any complicated calculations, as only the group winners were guaranteed a spot in the semi-finals.

The runners-up would need to compare their records against those from Group B and Group C to determine their qualification for the final four.

In a match that lacked excitement for the first 51 minutes, neither team posed a significant attacking threat.

However, Eswatini managed to stun the South African home crowd at the Princess Magogo Stadium in KwaZulu-Natal.

Bongwa Matsebula ignited the visiting team's celebrations as he unleashed a powerful strike that rattled the crossbar and went in, capitalizing on Keegan Allan's mishit.

The goal put Eswatini in the lead, leaving the home fans shocked.

Stand-in Bafana head coach Morena Ramoreboli pulled the trigger on a triple substitution with Mabasa replacing Victor Letsoalo, while Tebogo Tlolane and Shaun Mogaila came on for Rowan Human and Thabo Cele, respectively.

The dynamics of the game shifted dramatically within just eight minutes of the three substitutions.

Mabasa made an immediate impact by unleashing a powerful low strike from 18 yards out, beating the Eswatini goalkeeper and levelling the score for Bafana Bafana.

The tides continued to turn in their favour as the Orlando Pirates striker completed his brace, securing a remarkable comeback for the home side.

With a composed tap-in from close range,  Mabasa sealed the victory for Bafana Bafana, sparking euphoria among the crowd.

In the upcoming semi-finals, Bafana will face the best runner-up from the other groups.

The most likely opponent for the hosts is Zambia, although it could potentially be Mauritius or Lesotho, depending on the results of Wednesday's matches in Group C.

Meanwhile, Malawi, who surged to win Group B, will meet the winner of Group C in the other semi-final.

Both semi-finals are scheduled for Friday at 15:00 and 18:00, respectively.


We live in a world where facts and fiction get blurred
In times of uncertainty you need journalism you can trust. For 14 free days, you can have access to a world of in-depth analyses, investigative journalism, top opinions and a range of features. Journalism strengthens democracy. Invest in the future today. Thereafter you will be billed R75 per month. You can cancel anytime and if you cancel within 14 days you won't be billed. 
Subscribe to News24
Read more on:
bafana bafanaeswatinicosafa cupsoccer
heading
description
username
Show Comments ()
Voting Booth
Who should replace Jacques Nienaber as Springbok coach after the 2023 Rugby World Cup?
Please select an option Oops! Something went wrong, please try again later.
Results
Deon Davids
2% - 246 votes
Mzwandile Stick
6% - 630 votes
John Dobson
18% - 1894 votes
Johan Ackermann
22% - 2348 votes
Franco Smith
6% - 620 votes
Johann van Graan
3% - 343 votes
Jake White
7% - 704 votes
Rassie Erasmus
37% - 3913 votes
Vote
Previous Results
Editorial feedback and complaints

Contact the public editor with feedback for our journalists, complaints, queries or suggestions about articles on News24.

LEARN MORE
Partner Content
WATCH: How investing in water and energy can secure your business' sustainability

10h ago

WATCH: How investing in water and energy can secure your business' sustainability
76% of South Africans run out of money before month-end | #RealityCheck

10h ago

76% of South Africans run out of money before month-end | #RealityCheck
Absa Money Makeover: Finding the extra cash in your spending plan

10h ago

Absa Money Makeover: Finding the extra cash in your spending plan
Want a brand-new MacBook? Here’s the easiest way

10h ago

Want a brand-new MacBook? Here’s the easiest way
Your business needs an upgrade: 6 reasons why Mac will work for your team

06 Jul

Your business needs an upgrade: 6 reasons why Mac will work for your team
WATCH: Award-winning DJ, Prince Kaybee, and his Mac make sweet music together

04 Jul

WATCH: Award-winning DJ, Prince Kaybee, and his Mac make sweet music together
See more sponsored content
GooglePlayLink HuaweiGalleryLink AppleStoreLink
© 2023 (3.0.23185.6) 24.com. All rights reserved.
Terms and Conditions Media24 Privacy Policy Vulnerability Disclosure
Contact us Help with my subscription
Iab Logo