Mokoena goal gives Bafana qualification advantage ahead of Ghana finale

South Africa will go to Ghana on Sunday for their Group G 2022 World Cup qualifier finale with everything to gain and lose after beating Zimbabwe 1-0 at the FNB Stadium on Thursday night.

Teboho Mokoena's 26th minute header from Keagan Dolly's cross was enough to separate the neighbours and give South Africa the much-needed three points.

With the Cape Coast denouement set to be the final act in what has been a riveting three-part movie between South Africa and Ghana this year, Hugo Broos's side going into the game three points ahead of Ghana.

A win, a rarity for South Africa in Ghana, will put them into the third round of qualifiers, while a draw will also be sufficient.

Losing may be problematic as goal difference may come into play as they will be equal on 13 points in the event of a Ghana win.

At least the win ensured their fate remains firmly in their own hands with Ghana still on 10 points.

South Africa went into the game knowing what they need to do after Ethiopia's shock, but a welcome draw against Ghana.

A newish Zimbabwe side was difficult to break down and showed a fair bit of enterprise on attack.

Striker Ishmael Wadi, who has been banging in the goals for GladAfrica Championship side JDR Stars, was a particular problem for an altered Bafana side

Broos made three changes to the side that beat Ethiopia on 12 October, with Dolly, Thibang Phete, and Terrence Mashego starting for the national team.

Siyanda Xulu was out of the match-day squad because of a knock sustained in pre-match training on Wednesday.

Yusuf Maart, who's not in the squad because of injury, missed out while Victor Letsoalo wasn't in the match-day squad.

That said, South Africa's few ventures into Zimbabwe's box were threatening. Bongokuhle Hlongwane was the first to threaten in the 12th minute, but Wadi and David Moyo were also causing trouble for the home side.

Wadi had a chance that went wide in the 15th minute and both spurned opportunities in the 19th minute.

That was the wake-up the hosts needed, who then compacted in midfield and built up well from the back.

Mokoena's goal was as a result of that build-up that pulled defenders out of position, from where Dolly's delightful cross found an unmarked Mokoena.

The game again went through a tactically tense stage where the teams battled to find an opening, with Wadi missing another chance for Zimbabwe in the 36th minute.

The hosts started the second half slowly and they were nearly punished by Zimbabwe four minutes in.

If Blessing Sarupinda wasn't nabbed for offside, his attempt would have made the highlights reel for the miss of the qualifiers after blazing his shot over the bar.

Again SA woke up and missed a chance through Hlonwgane, but Petros Mhari was called up to make excellent saves from a Dolly shot in the 63rd minute and a Thibang Phete header a minute later.

In the last three minutes of regulation time, Fagrie Lakay and Hlongwane had gilt-edged chances, but they failed to convert, with Hlongwane's 90th minute shot thundering off the crossbar.

The job was done and with a key game looming, the qualification flame still burns bright, even though a dangerous Ghana side awaits.